Reporters Won’t Drop It When Jean-Pierre Won’t Talk About Hunter Biden: ‘It’s Not Up To You How I Answer’

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre held her ground Friday when reporters asked her over and over again — for four straight minutes — to answer at least one question about Hunter Biden.

CNN’s Jeremy Diamond started things out.

“The president invited his son, Hunter, to the state dinner last night. I’m wondering if you could take us into the thinking and decision-making of why the president decided to invite his son,” Diamond asked.

“I’m just not going to get into a family discussion, personal family discussion. As you know, Hunter is his son. I’m just not going to get into it,” Jean-Pierre answered.

Diamond tried again.

“If Hunter Biden wasn’t the president’s son, would he have invited someone who just reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors two days earlier?”

“I’m just — again, that’s his son,” Jean-Pierre said. “He’s a family member; it’s not unusual for family members to attend events at the White House. We’ve had past presidents. I’m sure you have. So, that is not uncommon. As it relates to anything, related to Hunter, I’m just not going to respond to it from here.”

“So, Kirby didn’t answer James’ question, though; are you going to answer the question?” asked Peter Baker of the New York Times. “It’s not an unreasonable question to ask if the President of the United States was involved, as this message seems to suggest, in some sort of coercive conversation of business dealings by his son. If he wasn’t, maybe you should tell us.”

“Well, here’s the thing; I appreciate the question. I believe my colleague at the White House Council has answered this question already, has dealt with this and made it very clear. I just don’t have anything to share outside of what my colleagues have shared. And, so, I would refer you to him and the DOJ. I’m just not going to comment from here.”

After a further flurry of shouted questions, Jean-Pierre shot back, “I just don’t have — Peter, I just answered the question. I just said — it’s not up to you how I answer the question, I just answered the question by telling you that my colleagues at the White House Council has dealt with this, and I would refer you to them.”

Watch the clip above.

