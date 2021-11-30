‘You Will Not Live Much Longer’: Ilhan Omar Plays Threatening Voicemail Calling Her a ‘Jihadist’

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) played a voicemail during a news conference Tuesday in which an unidentified man threatened her life and insulted her religion.

Omar, one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress, was speaking at the U.S. Capitol urging congressional leadership to take action against Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) for her recent anti-Muslim comments.

A visibly emotional Omar held a phone, which played the voicemail. She noted she received it after Boebert’s viral comment. The man’s voice can be heard saying,

We see you, Muslim sand n***** bitch. We know what you’re up to. You’re all about taking over our country. Don’t worry. There’s plenty that would love the the opportunity to take you off the face of the fucking Earth. Come get it, bitch. You fucking Muslim piece of shit. You jihadist. We know what you are. You’re a fucking traitor. You will not live much longer, bitch. I can almost guarantee you that. We, the people, are rising up.

(You can hear the full uncensored voicemail below)

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) plays a horrific death threat she received following Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-CO) recent Islamophobic attacks on her. Warning: It’s incredibly graphic. pic.twitter.com/5PGODcaJOu — The Recount (@therecount) November 30, 2021

CNN’s Erin Burnett covered the press conference and noted that CNN has learned that the ongoing feud between Omar and Boebert, who calls Omar a member of the “Jihad Squad,” has also created tension within the House Republican Conference.

“A number of Republicans are frankly concerned that the tension that is caused by a lot of these conservative members of the House Republican conference could undermine their efforts to take back the house next year,” Manu Raju explained to Burnett.

“Now, after Boebert’s comments about Omar, she was condemned by Nancy Mace, who is a conservative freshman Republican and comes from a swing district in South Carolina,” explained Raju.

Raju noted that Mace and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) have since exchanged barbs on Twitter and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) spoke with both of them and asked them to stop fighting in public.

“Greene emerged from McCarthy’s meeting and told our colleague Melanie Zanona that she would support a primary challenge against Nancy Mace,” Raju continued, adding that Mace then commented to reporters about Greene, “All I can say about Marjorie Taylor Greene is bless her fucking heart.”

Watch above via CNN.

