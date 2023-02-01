YouTuber Jeffree Star Sets Internet on Fire With Hints About Identity of NFL Boyfriend As Football Wives Rush to Clear Their Husband’s Names

YouTube star and beauty guru Jeffree Star is no stranger to controversy, but his latest announcement of a secret “NFL boo” has football wives and their player husbands attempting to clear their names.

Star, who boasts 15.9 million subscribers on YouTube, teased the new relationship last week.

“Goodbye LA, time to spend time with my #NFL boo in Wyoming,” he wrote.

Goodbye LA, time to spend time with my #NFL boo in Wyoming 🏈 pic.twitter.com/wgOuPP4GZy — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) January 27, 2023

“His team didn’t make it to the #SuperBowl but he’s 6’6,” Star revealed in another post on Instagram.

Immediately, internet sleuths went wild in their search to identify the mysterious NFL player, basing their investigations on the only evidence provided: his height and the back of his head.

Everyone from Tom Brady to Carolina Panthers defensive end Henry Anderson were speculated to be in the picture. And some NFL wives and players took it upon themselves to clear their names.

Star tweeted a screenshot of an apparent message from Saryn Anderson, wife of Henry Anderson, who wrote: “I’m getting harassed bc my husband is in the NFL and ppl think it’s him. Please stop.”

“OMG now the #NFL wives are coming after me!!!” Star reacted. “Girl… Don’t be so insecure. I don’t mess with married men.”

OMG now the #NFL wives are coming after me!!! Girl… Don’t be so insecure.

I don’t mess with married men 😘 pic.twitter.com/kA9wy2yzKM — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) January 31, 2023

Heather Pocic, the wife of Cleveland Browns center Ethan Pocic, commented on Star’s Instagram post to deny her husband was the mystery man after sleuths guessed he was.

“Since apparently my husband name is on this list of guesses I’ll go ahead and let y’all know Ethan Pocic is married with children!” she wrote. “And has been a with us the entire off season! But I’m here in the comment section to see who these FBI agents think the player is!🤣😂🤣🤔🤔”

More speculation arose after Tom Brady announced his retirement from football Wednesday morning, but Star was quick to clarify that this was not his “NFL boo.”

“This is not my fault… Repeat: This is not my fault. I’ve never met Tom, but congratulations on retirement! Wyoming is a good place to retire,” Star wrote, hinting at his home state.

This is not my fault… Repeat: This is not my fault 😂

I’ve never met Tom, but congratulations on retirement! 👀 Wyoming is a good place to retire. https://t.co/aHYJJIspcW — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) February 1, 2023

Tennessee Titans player Taylor Lewan, whose name was also thrown out as a possible match, made light of the debacle on Twitter. “Things are becoming too real for me, I’m scared,” he wrote.

Things are becoming to real for me, I’m scared. https://t.co/HXga8MvwdB — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) January 31, 2023

LA Rams offensive lineman Max Pircher’s fiancée Katie Kenski, jokingly posted a video about the drama with the caption “No one’s safe.”

NFL wives are taking Jeffree Star seriously. Never can be too careful. pic.twitter.com/2BjWysVdEj — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 1, 2023

