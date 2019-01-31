‘A Lot of Misinformation’: VA State Delegate Kathy Tran Defends Her Abortion Bill in New Video

Over the last few days, you may have heard a lot of misinformation about my bill to help women make their own healthcare decisions in consultation with their doctors. Here are the facts, straight from me.#IStandWithWomen pic.twitter.com/egMO2euUHe — Kathy Tran (@KathyKLTran) January 31, 2019

Virginia State Delegate Kathy Tran (D) released a new video on her Twitter account explaining her position on the late-term abortion bill that went viral this past week.

“That’s why I introduced a bill to repeal the medically unnecessary and unduly burdensome barrier that Virginia women face when their accessing this healthcare service in consultation with their doctor,” Tran stated in her video — adding she was surprised with the line of question she received.

“Right now women are able to access an abortion in the later stages of pregnancy under certain conditions with the approval of medical doctors,” she continued. “I have done nothing to change that. What I have done is try to make sure that women are able to these decisions and access these services in a timely manner.”

Heartbreaking… This isn’t in New York, this isn’t in California, this happened just this week right here in Virginia. @VAHouseDems proposed legislation to provide abortions up to just seconds before that precious child takes their first breath. Watch for yourself. pic.twitter.com/AxgPVyI6kU — VA House GOP (@vahousegop) January 29, 2019



During a debate about her bill, Republican House Majority Leader Todd Gilbert asked if Tran bill would allow a baby about to be birthed to still be aborted if the mother requests and approved of by her doctor.

“My bill would allow that, yes,” Tran replied.

The debate about the bill sparked more controversy after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam (D) said: “If a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen. The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother,”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com