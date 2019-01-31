CNN’s Baldwin Lights Up Sen. Kennedy: The Shutdown Was Worth it? People ‘Were Rationing Asthma Medicine!’

CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin took Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) to task for seeming to suggest that the recently concluded Federal government shutdown was worth it.

In an, at times contentious, interview on CNN Newsroom Thursday, Baldwin pressed the senator on the shutdown fight — one which lasted more than a month and did not result in any funding for a southern border wall.

“From December 22 to just a couple days ago when [President Donald Trump] finally reopened the government, it was the same speech we basically heard, from the beginning and nothing really changed,” Baldwin said. “He caved. Was it worth it, is my question. Yes or no?

“Yes,” Kennedy sad. “It’s not over yet.”

“Yes, it was worth it?” Baldwin said, incredulous.

“Yes!” Kennedy replied.

Baldwin grilled the senator on that point.

“Yes, it was worth it that for 35 days all these hundreds of thousands of Americans were not paid,” Baldwin said. “Were rationing asthma medicine. It was worth it? For what?!”

For border security, according to the senator.

“Do I want a shutdown? No,” Kennedy said. “Before your editors write the headline that says ‘Kennedy says it was all worth it,’ I don’t support shutdowns. I don’t want to see another shutdown. But I also think it’s time for us to have an honest discussion about our immigration system, and about how we’re going to secure the border, and what we ought to do to solve this problem.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com