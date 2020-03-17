A local staff photographer for the Charleston South Carolina-based Post and Courier, Lauren Petracca, shared her experience of being tested for the coronavirus Tuesday on Twitter via a makeshift drive-thru.

Pulling up to the testing area in her vehicle, Petracca was met by a man in a hazmat suit — who proceeded to lean into the photographer’s vehicle and insert a testing swab deep into both of her nostrils. He then placed the swab into a test tube to be sent off for diagnostics analysis for Covid-19.

“That was a lot worse than what I was expecting,” Petracca said, towards the end of the two-minute-long video.

Want to see what it’s like to get a #Coronavirus test? Hint: It’s not fun. pic.twitter.com/BaTOENQbCo

— Lauren Petracca (@LaurenPetracca) March 17, 2020

