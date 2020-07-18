Americans Take to Twitter to Grieve Loss of Civil Rights Hero John Lewis

The passing of civil rights hero and Georgia Congressman John Lewis was marked by an overwhelming outpouring on social media overnight, as 7 of the top 10 trending topics were related to remembering a man who looms large in American history.

News of Rep. Lewis’ passing at the age of 80 broke late Friday night, and Americans responded with millions of tweets grieving and celebrating the man who devoted his life to advancing an protecting civil rights. Here are some of those remembrances.

Not many of us get to live to see our own legacy play out in such a meaningful, remarkable way. John Lewis did:https://t.co/KbVfYt5CeQ — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 18, 2020

Today, we lost a giant of the civil rights movement and a relentless champion in the struggle for justice. Reverend C.T. Vivian never stopped pushing our nation closer to our highest ideals — and we are better because of it. Jill and I are keeping his loved ones in our prayers. https://t.co/TPBuR6t2rU — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 17, 2020

John Lewis was an icon who fought with every ounce of his being to advance the cause of civil rights for all Americans. I’m devastated for his family, friends, staff—and all those whose lives he touched. My friend, thank you for showing the world what #GoodTrouble looks like. pic.twitter.com/cvG8nSJCW5 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 18, 2020

My friend, role model, and activist extraordinaire has passed. Congressman John Lewis taught us how to be an activist. He changed the world without hate, rancor or arrogance. A rare and great man. Rest in Power and may God finally give you peace. #RIPJohnLewis pic.twitter.com/uQY48LoFzx — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) July 18, 2020

Rep. John Lewis has passed. It is not enough to say he was a revered civil rights icon. He was a man of impeccable integrity who dedicated his life to fighting against racism, discrimination & injustice. John was a true leader who inspired us all to have the courage to fight. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) July 18, 2020

America has lost an iconic son and a moral giant. Freedom rider. Marcher. Conscience of the nation. Throughout the course of his remarkable life John Lewis showed us how to dream of a better, more just world and how to make that “beloved community” a reality. Rest in peace pic.twitter.com/aXjeZ6Eep8 — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) July 18, 2020

“History will not be kind to us. So you have a moral obligation, a mission and a mandate, to speak up, speak out and get in good trouble. You can do it. You must do it. Not just for yourselves but for generations yet unborn.” – John Lewis#RIPJohnLewis pic.twitter.com/Xl6uWB6Ty8 — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) July 18, 2020

Rest in Heavenly peace Mr. John Lewis. Thank you for your service, for your committment to change and your courage. You did great with your time on this earth. “Goodnight sweet Prince. May flights of angels sing the to thy rest.” And…pour some blessings on us down here 🙏🏿❤️ pic.twitter.com/9ZBSnLYmMa — Viola Davis (@violadavis) July 18, 2020

.@RepJohnLewis was a titan of the civil rights movement whose goodness, faith and bravery transformed our nation. Every day of his life was dedicated to bringing freedom and justice to all. pic.twitter.com/xMbfAUhLUv — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 18, 2020

I am deeply saddened by the news that my dear friend, colleague, and personal hero, John Lewis, has passed away. One of the giants of the Civil Rights Movement in his youth, his leadership and courage continued as an extraordinary congressional leader. pic.twitter.com/PKznii17nj — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) July 18, 2020

I simply have no words to express the magnitude of this loss. This is just too much. Rest in peace and power #JohnLewis. pic.twitter.com/Jrp0JX005w — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) July 18, 2020

We have lost a legendary leader, civil rights icon and change agent extraordinaire. John Lewis altered the course of history and left America a much better place. May he forever Rest In Power.#GoodTrouble https://t.co/pm7PYcf8GR — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) July 18, 2020

As I said in an interview back in March, some of John Lewis’s last words to me were, “Keep the fight going.” & that’s what we must do. We must all become the conscience of the nation & Congress now & challenge them to rise to this moment. & when necessary, get into good trouble. pic.twitter.com/4C58pXCn9d — Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II (@RevDrBarber) July 18, 2020

John Lewis was an American treasure. He gave a voice to the voiceless, and he reminded each of us that the most powerful nonviolent tool is the vote. Our hearts feel empty without our friend, but we find comfort knowing that he is free at last. — Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) July 18, 2020

Rarely is there an individual who sacrificed so much to make the world more just, but Congressman John Lewis did. I cannot even begin to put into words the contributions he made to the world. I love you, Congressman. May God rest your soul. pic.twitter.com/1V0UAsNS27 — Lucy McBath (@lucymcbath) July 18, 2020

Thank you for it all, Congressman John Lewis. You will be remembered beyond all of the tomorrows. Another one of our Great Men has left us. God’s covering to you and your loved ones. #RestInPeaceJohnLewis pic.twitter.com/QJXHs2p8NN — Kasim Reed (@KasimReed) July 18, 2020

A torch bearer has passed. The torch has been passed. We don’t feel in no ways tired. Good trouble awaits. 🔥 — @tiffanydcross (@TiffanyDCross) July 18, 2020

We’ve lost an angel. Thank you, ⁦@repjohnlewis⁩. Your insistance on getting into “good trouble” made America better and my life possible. pic.twitter.com/LtjQbokyYg — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) July 18, 2020

He got in the way and never stopped fighting. A son of Alabama who helped to transform America. This country has lost perhaps its most powerful conscience tonight. Rest in power, faithful servant. pic.twitter.com/UcrDDGzMDT — Errin Haines (she/her) 🧼🧴😷🙏🏾 (@emarvelous) July 18, 2020

They are few icons; individuals who transcend history. He was one of them. We will pay tribute to him Monday on #RolandMartinUnfiltered. Photo credit: Roland S. Martin Archives pic.twitter.com/KyGjX34V5K — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) July 18, 2020

I’m finding myself in the deepest gratitude that John Lewis and CT Vivian got the chance to become elders. To pass on the wisdom. To pray for us. Grow us. Lead us. They chose freedom work that easily shortens one’s life. And we got to keep them for a while. What a blessing. — brittany packnett cunningham does not do remixes. (@MsPackyetti) July 18, 2020

“Good Night, I will see you in the morning.” A beautiful way to end this tribute to a man who was one of the greatest Americans this country has ever produced. https://t.co/BhOVfbtdrd — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) July 18, 2020

.@repjohnlewis was a superb man and incalculable contributor to the history of our nation. A man who rose from humble beginnings to become an American icon. pic.twitter.com/zZvSwDZxsQ — Bobby L. Rush (@RepBobbyRush) July 18, 2020

Hillary and I were blessed by his friendship, support and wise counsel. We’ll miss him so much, but we’ll always be grateful that he lived to see a new generation of Americans take to the streets in search of his long sought “beloved community.” https://t.co/gKDuLmUMLQ — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) July 18, 2020

John Lewis at 23 years old speaking at the 1963 March on Washington. Listen to his words. Hear his message. #goodtrouble

pic.twitter.com/sJk3gUN1Y4 — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) July 18, 2020

Devastating news: civil rights leader, Georgia congressman and American hero John Lewis has died. pic.twitter.com/5DbUT8TDQi — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) July 18, 2020

C.T. Vivian and John Lewis were a dynamic duo and I feel doubly blessed to have had both of them play substantive and personal roles in my life. RIP my brothers. — James E. Clyburn (@WhipClyburn) July 18, 2020

Congressman John Lewis spent his life fighting racism and injustice wherever he confronted it, from boycotts, sit-ins, and other protests in the streets, to championing bold, progressive policies in Congress. #ripjohnlewis pic.twitter.com/Sj3joYHWni — The Black Caucus (@TheBlackCaucus) July 18, 2020

My favorite thing about John Lewis is that at ComicCon, he cosplayed as his younger self, wearing the same coat and backpack he wore at the March on Selma and led kids in a little march around the convention. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/6T2sgRZehz — Bridget Todd 💁🏿 (@BridgetMarie) July 18, 2020

Our hearts are heavy with the news of Rep. John Lewis’ passing. He was a friend and source of inspiration. His life stands as a reminder to all Americans about the transformative power of our nation’s faith in universal equality and freedom. #RIPJohnLewis 1/2 — Ben Jealous (@BenJealous) July 18, 2020

There aren’t words to describe the profound impact of Rep. John Lewis on this country. He was a true American hero. Rest in Power. https://t.co/dn2GhR6O3j — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) July 18, 2020

My heart breaks on the passing of my dear friend and mentor @repjohnlewis but my spirit soars for an angel walked among us and we were all touched by his greatness! He forever changed Selma and this nation. May we finish his life’s work and restore the VRA! #ripjohnlewis pic.twitter.com/p2DU5blwrE — Rep. Terri A. Sewell (@RepTerriSewell) July 18, 2020

#JohnLewis should not only be mourned. He should not only be remembered. He must be emulated: “I didn’t understand John Lewis at first — The Undefeated https://t.co/LbLqmvmcYt — Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) July 18, 2020

Get in #GoodTrouble! If you don’t know what that means, spend today honoring @repjohnlewis by watching @JohnLewisDoc. It may break your heart today but it will renew your mind and revive your spirit at the same time. ❤️ #RIPJohnLewis. https://t.co/yEYLdzIJXs — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) July 18, 2020

John Lewis is gone at 80–and too soon, indeed. I was truly blessed to have this conversation with him in his office, on MLK’s birthday last year. Please read his wisdom and insight, and stay in this fight that he waged so long for us. May he rest in power. https://t.co/55fA1h4CLX — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) July 18, 2020

Remember, John Lewis boycotted the Trump Inauguration. He saw all this coming. And he was right. — Neera -Wear a Mask -Tanden (@neeratanden) July 18, 2020

“We are tired of being beaten by policemen. We are tired of seeing our people locked up in jail over and over again. And then you holler, “Be patient.” How long can we be patient? We want our freedom and we want it now.”

John Lewis 1963 at March in Washington. #RIPJohnLewis pic.twitter.com/WUVbWBz75l — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) July 18, 2020

John Lewis was a giant among men. A Civil Rights Icon, an indefatigable champion for justice, and a hell raiser known for making ‘good trouble.’ In mourning his passing, let us aspire to build the nation that Congressman Lewis believed it could be. May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/sDJ169T9bE — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) July 18, 2020

A force of nature unto himself, he lived and breathed social justice — as citizen, activist, & long-time Member of Congress. A reminder to those in power that our founding documents promise Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness — for all. John Lewis RIP: 1940-2020 pic.twitter.com/ah8sLQsy6F — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) July 18, 2020

“I have been beaten, my skull fractured & arrested more than 40 times so that each & every person has the right to register & vote. Do your part. Get out there & vote like you’ve never voted before.”-John Lewis: Hero-Civil Rights Icon-Inspiration-Legend💔#RestInPower #goodtrouble pic.twitter.com/4hBTsnSW5B — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 18, 2020

John Lewis was a true American hero and the moral compass of our nation. May his courage and conviction live on in all of us as we continue to make good trouble for justice and opportunity. Rest in power, John. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) July 18, 2020

Sad tonight. But also deeply grateful for the life John Lewis lived. The example he set for all of us is alive and well. His inspiration will help this and future generations do the right thing when it matters most. Good thing, because we’ve never needed him more. — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) July 18, 2020

John Lewis never lost faith that this country could be better, if only we put in the work. He never gave up on justice. He never stopped marching toward freedom. We will miss him dearly. To honor his life and carry on his legacy, we must not quit. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) July 18, 2020

Perhaps the most fitting Twitter tribute to Rep. Lewis comes from the man himself, whose final tweet was in opposition to a proposed change in visa regulations — which the Trump administration wound up scrapping. Rest in Power, indeed.

As many universities plan for online or hybrid learning this fall, this needlessly punitive proposal puts international students at risk of illness or deportation if they continue their education in the United States. https://t.co/jkAx1c8Px5 — John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) July 10, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]