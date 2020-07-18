comScore

Americans Take to Twitter to Grieve Loss of Civil Rights Hero John Lewis

By Tommy ChristopherJul 18th, 2020, 9:08 am

Pablo Martinez Monsivais-Pool/Getty Images

The passing of civil rights hero and Georgia Congressman John Lewis was marked by an overwhelming outpouring on social media overnight, as 7 of the top 10 trending topics were related to remembering a man who looms large in American history.

News of Rep. Lewis’ passing at the age of 80 broke late Friday night, and Americans responded with millions of tweets grieving and celebrating the man who devoted his life to advancing an protecting civil rights. Here are some of those remembrances.

Perhaps the most fitting Twitter tribute to Rep. Lewis comes from the man himself, whose final tweet was in opposition to a proposed change in visa regulations — which the Trump administration wound up scrapping. Rest in Power, indeed.

