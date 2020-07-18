Journalists Rip Trump Ignoring John Lewis’ Death — Others Disagree: ‘No One Wants To See Trump Tweet About John Lewis’

Journalists from outlets like The New York Times, MSNBC, and CNN remarked incessantly that President Donald Trump had not acknowledged the death of civil rights hero Rep. John Lewis, but other social media users felt that silence from Trump was appropriate.

As of this writing, Trump has not tweeted about the passing of Rep. Lewis — a man whom Trump only mentioned in life to throw a days-long tantrum because Lewis skipped his inauguration — while other Americans have poured out grief and remembrances.

That omission drew commentary from a slew of journalists and commentators, some of whom noted Trump went golfing without having acknowledged the loss, others who pointed out that the White House statement that was eventually released did not mention Trump.

It’s hard to ignore – the president hasn’t said anything about John Lewis on his Twitter feed but had done more than a dozen retweets of campaign aides and others about Biden, China, and so forth. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 18, 2020

Any other president would have said something about John Lewis & probably given him a state funeral—and not just Democrats: George W. Bush was at the 50th anniversary march in Selma.But Trump, as he did with not lowering flags for McCain, has said nothing.He is currently golfing. — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) July 18, 2020

Trump today: able to get up, get dressed, play golf. Trump: unable to even tweet a rememberance of John Lewis, one of the legends of the civil rights movement. There’s never a bottom. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 18, 2020

No comment yet from the president directly, but the White House press secretary on Rep John Lewis’ passing: https://t.co/X7P3epRwuM — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) July 18, 2020

How does @realDonaldTrump make the passing of John Lewis about himself? By refusing to put out a statement. It is a remarkable, and disgusting, trait. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) July 18, 2020

Trump, who had attacked John Lewis for not attending his inauguration, hasn’t yet commented or tweeted on the civil rights icon’s death. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 18, 2020

The president has arrived at his Virginia golf club.

He has not tweeted so far this morning. He and the WH have not yet acknowledged the passing of @repjohnlewis — Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) July 18, 2020

The White House Press Secretary puts out a statement on the passing of Rep. John Lewis. It does not mention President Trump. https://t.co/4bY3E1XeUc — Kristen Holmes (@KristenhCNN) July 18, 2020

Rather than issuing a statement about John Lewis‘ death, Donald Trump is already off golfing, again. https://t.co/rJMjpMBeTD — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) July 18, 2020

A giant in history passes, a man who advanced the causes of civil rights and basic humanity. Barack Obama and Joe Biden issue long, heartfelt statements celebrating the life and power of John Lewis. Trump stays silent, goes golfing. That says everything you need to know. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) July 18, 2020

There have been more than 30 tweets from @realDonaldTrump since the death of @repjohnlewis late last night. Nowhere among them is a condolence for the death of the 17 term Congressman from Georgia, and icon of the civil rights movement — Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) July 18, 2020

But other Twitter users expressed misgivings of varying intensity at the prospect of a Trump tribute.

I promise you no one wants to see Trump tweet about John Lewis give it a rest — Ira Madison III (@ira) July 18, 2020

John Lewis doesn’t need a Trump Tweet. Lewis was a man of honor. — Pat Ciarrocchi (@PatCiarrocchi) July 18, 2020

Trump needs to keep John Lewis’ name out of his filthy, racist mouth. — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) July 18, 2020

True. Trump should say something because any President should in this situation but because it’s Trump either he will lie and say something nice about John Lewis or Trump will tell his truth and say something obnoxious. His silence is preferable to either. https://t.co/VQQLVx2Nvb — Touré (@Toure) July 18, 2020

I get that POTUS should be releasing a compassionate statement about the passing of Rep John Lewis. That’s what a normal POTUS would do. But do any of us really want to hear Lewis’ name from Trump’s greasy, puckered pie hole? Lewis was a giant of a man. He deserves better. — Kathleen Smith (@KikkiPlanet) July 18, 2020

Don’t you fucking dare print whatever bullshit Trump says or tweets about John Lewis. Trump is the world’s most famous white supremacist and has no godly idea who Lewis is or what he did. Pretending otherwise is a gross effort to help him pretend he’s not racist. It’s not “news” — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) July 18, 2020

Twitter appears full of urgency in getting President Trump to make a statement he doesn’t believe about John Lewis. — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) July 18, 2020

Donald Trump’s silence is fitting. He is not worthy to utter the name of John Lewis- a man who embodied courage, honor, decency, sacrifice, and the long march toward justice and equality for all. — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) July 18, 2020

Seriously any words would be hollow. We don’t need to hear from him. — Neera -Wear a Mask -Tanden (@neeratanden) July 18, 2020

Late Saturday morning, it was announced that the flag at the White House will fly at half staff — for half a day.

Just in: Trump has ordered the U.S. flag to be flown at half-staff at the Whtie House and all federal buildings in honor of John Lewis…. for one day. Really, for half a day, since the order came out just past 11 a.m. The president’s proclamation expires tonight. — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) July 18, 2020

As we noted earlier, Trump has “honored” other prominent passings by alternately celebrating and speculating about the decedents burning in Hell, so perhaps it’s best that Trump treat Rep. Lewis they way he did for most of his life, and keep quiet.

