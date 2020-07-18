comScore

Journalists Rip Trump Ignoring John Lewis’ Death — Others Disagree: ‘No One Wants To See Trump Tweet About John Lewis’

By Tommy ChristopherJul 18th, 2020, 10:47 am
US President Barack Obama hugs Rep. Bobby Rush while former US President George W. Bush and Rep. John Lewis talk at the Edmund Pettus Bridge on March 7, 2015 in Selma, Alabama.

Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty

Journalists from outlets like The New York Times, MSNBC, and CNN remarked incessantly that President Donald Trump had not acknowledged the death of civil rights hero Rep. John Lewis, but other social media users felt that silence from Trump was appropriate.

As of this writing, Trump has not tweeted about the passing of Rep. Lewis — a man whom Trump only mentioned in life to throw a days-long tantrum because Lewis skipped his inauguration — while other Americans have poured out grief and remembrances.

That omission drew commentary from a slew of journalists and commentators, some of whom noted Trump went golfing without having acknowledged the loss, others who pointed out that the White House statement that was eventually released did not mention Trump.

But other Twitter users expressed misgivings of varying intensity at the prospect of a Trump tribute.

Late Saturday morning, it was announced that the flag at the White House will fly at half staff — for half a day.

As we noted earlier, Trump has “honored” other prominent passings by alternately celebrating and speculating about the decedents burning in Hell, so perhaps it’s best that Trump treat Rep. Lewis they way he did for most of his life, and keep quiet.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: