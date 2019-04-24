BREAKING: Multiple Victims Rushed to Hospital In California When Driver ‘Deliberately’ Mows Down Pedestrians

In what police are describing as an apparent “intentional act,” at least people were hospitalized when a driver “deliberately drove into” a group of pedestrians in Sunnyvale, California.

The incident took place on Tuesday night, and according to a police spokesman, the driver is in custody. From The Washington Post:

The driver, identified only as an adult male, is in custody. All eight people, who were walking through a crosswalk or standing nearby, were transported to local hospitals for treatment and evaluation, Capt. Jim Choi of the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety told The Washington Post. The youngest victim is 13 years old, Choi said. Police have not identified the victims or offered updates on their conditions. Based on a preliminary investigation, Choi said “it looks like this may have been an intentional act by the driver.” “We don’t have any witnesses saying the vehicle tried to avoid the collision,” said Choi, a public information officer. “Based upon just what was seen at the scene, the evidence on scene and some of the statements we obtained, there was no braking. The vehicle didn’t try to swerve out of the way.”

The Sunnyvale Scanner Twitter account posted video from the scene:

Watch the statement from police spokesman Capt. Jim Choi above, via NBC Bay Area.

