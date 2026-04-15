RFK Jr. Recalls the Time He Was ‘Cutting the Penis Out of a Road Killed Raccoon’

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy has added another tale to his lengthy list of odd animal carcass interactions.

The secretary has told a number of odd stories about his dealings with animals, including the viral Central Park bear cub bombshell, where Kennedy admitted he was responsible for staging the shocking scene of a dead cub in New York in 2014, after he picked up the bear, which he said a woman had hit with her van. The then-presidential candidate drew massive headlines with the admission, made just before The New Yorker was set to publish an article revealing his involvement in the incident.

But Kennedy’s involvement with road kill did not stop with the bear. In New York Post writer Isabel Vincent’s new book RFK Jr.: The Fall and Rise, Kennedy himself recounts another interaction with a dead animal– this one somehow even more shocking.

“I was standing in front of my parked car on I-684 cutting the penis out of a road killed raccoon, thinking about how weird some of my family members have turned out to be,” said Kennedy in the book.

The HHS secretary made this stunning comment in relation to his brother Douglas Kennedy and cousin Bobby Shriver. It seems Kennedy was focused on discussing his thoughts surrounding family relationships, rather than the odd setting in which those thoughts occurred.

Kennedy claimed he took the genitals to “study them later,” noting that “my kids waited patiently in the car” while he collected the raccoon’s penis.

His affection for roadkill had previously been well documented. Kennedy told reporters in the wake of the bear cub story that “I’ve been picking up roadkill my whole life.”

“I have a freezer full of it,” he added.

The secretary also previously faced a federal investigation after he beheaded a whale with a chainsaw in 1994, reportedly decapitating a whale carcass he found on a beach near Hyannis Port, Massachusetts. His daughter, Kick Kennedy, claimed her father used a chainsaw to remove the whale’s head, later strapping the head to the family minivan for the five-hour drive to New York. The probe was later dropped.

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