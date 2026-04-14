‘Was He Kidding?’ Trump Confused When Asked About Official Who Claimed He Teleported to Waffle House 50 Miles Away

President Donald Trump expressed confusion during a CNN interview after he was informed that one of his administration officials had boasted about teleporting to a Waffle House 50 miles away.

Gregg Phillips, the Trump administration official in charge of FEMA’s Office of Response and Recovery, made headlines last month after it was reported that he had made several strange statements, including claims that he had teleported to a Waffle House 50 miles away – an incident he suggested was the act of God.

After being told about the official’s claims during an interview with CNN last week, Trump asked the network, “What does teleport mean? Was he kidding?”

Informed that the official was in fact not joking, Trump responded, “I don’t know anything about teleporting… It just sounds a little strange, but I know nothing about teleporting or him, but I’ll find out about it right now.”

An unnamed White House official also told CNN that the White House had told the Department of Homeland Security to either remove Phillips or “keep him out of public view” after news of his teleportation claims went viral.

“Everyone’s thoughts were, ‘What the hell is this? This guy has got to go,'” the unnamed source told CNN.

As a result, Phillips was reportedly “quietly sidelined from parts of FEMA’s operations” and told “to stop posting about teleportation on Truth Social” – a decision that made him “furious” and “increasingly agitated and suspicious,” according to CNN.

Phillips lashed out at Trump’s Truth Social this month, accusing the platform and its CEO, Trump adviser Devin Nunes, of censoring his posts.

“I’ve been trying to post a response to my friends on the most recent CNN hit on me. I’ve tried to post it six times,” he complained, tagging Nunes in his post. “Why are you blocking me and my ability to respond?”

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