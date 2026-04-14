Eric Swalwell’s Former Chief of Staff Says He ‘Rightfully Has No One Working for Him Anymore’

Rep. Eric Swalwell’s (D-CA) former chief of staff — correction, former Rep. Swalwell’s former chief of staff — took a shot at his erstwhile boss Tuesday when asked for comment about the sexual misconduct allegations against him.

This month, Swalwell has faced a wave of accusations from women that he sent explicit messages, including unsolicited nude photos and videos, plus more serious allegations from a former staffer who says he sexually assaulted her while she was intoxicated. Swalwell has admitted to “mistakes in judgment” but denied he sexually assaulted anyone. Many of his staffers, at both his gubernatorial campaign and congressional office, resigned, and a large group of current and former staffers issued a statement supporting his accusers. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and House Ethics Committee have opened investigations into Swalwell.

Sunday evening, Swalwell announced he was suspending his campaign for California governor. By Monday evening, he had announced he was resigning his congressional seat as well amid growing bipartisan calls for his expulsion from the House.

Swalwell’s resignation letter was read aloud from the House floor, making his congressional exit effective at 2:00 pm ET Tuesday — hours after yet another woman came forward to accuse him of drugging and raping her.

Ella Lee, legal affairs reporter for The Hill, contacted Benjamin Burnett, Swalwell’s chief of staff for a comment about the sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Burnett’s reply was short and sharp.

In response to @thehill's inquiries about sexual misconduct allegations against @RepSwalwell, his (now former) chief of staff says Swalwell "rightfully has no one working for him anymore"⬇️ pic.twitter.com/WEtjB9yOXE — Ella Lee (@ByEllaLee) April 14, 2026

“Hello Ella,” Burnett’s reply began. “As of 2:00PM ET Today neither Cassie [Baloue] nor I work for or report to the former Congressman.”

“We will not be commenting on his behalf, relaying your request to him, or contacting/coordinating with him in any way,” Burnett continued. “He rightfully has no one working for him anymore. We work for the people of California’s 14th Congressional district.”

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