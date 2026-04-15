Stephen Miller Suggests Trump Could Extend Iran Blockade ‘Indefinitely’

Stephen Miller claimed the U.S. could continue its blockade on Iranian ships for the foreseeable future, telling Sean Hannity on Wednesday that the U.S. “has the capacity to continue this indefinitely.”

Miller joined Hannity to discuss the ongoing U.S. conflict with Iran and President Donald Trump’s announcement of a U.S. naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz after unsuccessful peace negotiations in Pakistan this weekend. The impassioned Trump advisor told Hannity that the president was “a man of peace,” but claimed the U.S. interest in preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons had not changed.

“President Trump is a man of peace. President Trump wants peace. President Trump wants stability,” he said. “But President Trump has also been clear. America will not be trifled with. America will not be bullied, and America never, ever, be threatened by a nuclear-armed Iran. Not now. Not ever.”

Miller told the Fox host that the president’s latest move on the Strait of Hormuz was crippling the country’s economy, before claiming that, if needed, the U.S. could continue its military presence in the Strait for a lengthy period of time.

“A military operation could wipe out their energy infrastructure for generations. He’s made clear he doesn’t want to do that. He wants Iran to choose the right path to make a deal,” said Miller. “This embargo is squeezing the economic life out of the Iranian regime, and the United States has the capacity to continue this indefinitely, if Iran chooses the wrong path.”

Trump has claimed on multiple occasions that the U.S. war with Iran was winding down, telling Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo in an interview on Wednesday that the conflict was “close to over.”

Ships with links to Iran have reportedly passed through the Strait since Trump’s blockade began, though U.S. Central Command has disputed those reports. The Pentagon is set to send thousands more troops to the region, who will join the 50,000 U.S. military personnel already deployed to the Middle East.

Watch above via Fox News.

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