Special Counsel Robert Mueller is set to make a statement on the Russia investigation from the Department of Justice on Wednesday. This will be his first public comment since the release of the results from his probe.

The special counsel’s announcement states that he will not take questions during this remarks — slated for 11 a.m. — but the New York Times is reporting his comments will be lengthy and substantial.

Political observers have been clamoring for Mueller to speak publicly since he released his report on the investigation into Russian election interference and contacts with President Donald Trump‘s campaign. It is possible that Mueller will use his announcement to say he will testify before Congress.

Attorney General William Barr has faced criticism for his handling of the Mueller report, with Democrats accusing Barr of taking Mueller out of context and distorting his findings to exonerate Trump on obstruction of justice. Much of this has to do with how Mueller’s team reportedly objected to how Barr characterized the breadth of his findings, concerns the AG dismissed.

This story is developing and we will update accordingly.

[Photo via Andrew Burton/Getty Images]

