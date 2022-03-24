CNN’s John Harwood Echoes Elie Mystal in Suggesting Republican ‘Attacks’ Are Endangering Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Life
CNN White House correspondent John Harwood came under fire on Thursday for echoing The Nation justice correspondent Elie Mystal.
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson came under repeated fire from GOP senators over her past sentencing in child pornography cases, and the interactions have been a major story all week. Harwood offered his commentary on Day Four.
on ambitious GOP senators “playing to the base” w/KBJ:
-conservative Nat’l Review calls their attacks “meritless”
-they know a disturbed man fantasizing about Dems and child sex trafficking fired an assault rifle in DC pizzeria in 2016
political fun-and-games can get dangerous
— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) March 24, 2022
Harwood’s line of cause-and-effect overtly implied the same argument that Mystal made explicitly on Saturday about Sen. Josh Hawley: That Republicans intend the nominee come to harm.
“What Josh Hawley is doing, let’s let’s be very clear, what Josh Hawley is doing when he tries to do this, is he’s trying to get her killed,” Mystal told MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross. “He is trying to get violence done against a Supreme Court nominee.”
Some conservative Twitter users slammed Harwood’s tweet, and connected it to Mystal’s comments. Harwood’s invoking of National Review didn’t sit too well, either.
So we’re at “Republicans are trying to get Ketanji Brown Jackson murdered” stage of the simp fest. https://t.co/Ll3QPWYH6D
— Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 24, 2022
This guy eats off the floor of whatever Bates and Klain throw his way. https://t.co/ukCCmrh9ne
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 24, 2022
“political fun-and-games can get dangerous.” Yep. https://t.co/tys4sAnQNy pic.twitter.com/MLErtkIUzz
— Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) March 24, 2022
The conservative Nat’l Review has also called you the “DNC’s man in Washington.” https://t.co/AKkxb9YNJw
— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 24, 2022
Hey John if you’re going to use Andy McCarthy’s integrity and good faith in the service of your lack of the same, at least spell out NATIONAL REVIEW and plug the benefits of a subscription. https://t.co/jSlKmDyKhb
— Foster (@foster_type) March 24, 2022
I’ve been searching for years for a way to disagree with democrats that won’t get people killed.
No luck yet. https://t.co/Vw5lFoiJFb
— The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) March 24, 2022
Read the article Harwood referenced from National Review’s Andy McCarthy here.
