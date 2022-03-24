CNN White House correspondent John Harwood came under fire on Thursday for echoing The Nation justice correspondent Elie Mystal.

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson came under repeated fire from GOP senators over her past sentencing in child pornography cases, and the interactions have been a major story all week. Harwood offered his commentary on Day Four.

on ambitious GOP senators “playing to the base” w/KBJ: -conservative Nat’l Review calls their attacks “meritless” -they know a disturbed man fantasizing about Dems and child sex trafficking fired an assault rifle in DC pizzeria in 2016 political fun-and-games can get dangerous — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) March 24, 2022

Harwood’s line of cause-and-effect overtly implied the same argument that Mystal made explicitly on Saturday about Sen. Josh Hawley: That Republicans intend the nominee come to harm.

“What Josh Hawley is doing, let’s let’s be very clear, what Josh Hawley is doing when he tries to do this, is he’s trying to get her killed,” Mystal told MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross. “He is trying to get violence done against a Supreme Court nominee.”

Some conservative Twitter users slammed Harwood’s tweet, and connected it to Mystal’s comments. Harwood’s invoking of National Review didn’t sit too well, either.

Read the article Harwood referenced from National Review’s Andy McCarthy here.

