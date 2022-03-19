‘Absolutely!’ Tiffany Cross Agrees With Elie Mystal That Josh Hawley is ‘Trying’ to Get Ketanji Brown Jackson Killed

On MSNBC’s The Cross Connection on Saturday, guest Elie Mystal told host Tiffany Cross that GOP member of the Senate Judiciary Committee Josh Hawley is consciously “trying to get” Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson killed.

In the Saturday morning segment, Mystal and Cross agreed that the only thing Republicans have to bring by way of objection to President Joe Biden’s nominee is racism.

Mystal argued that Jackson’s biggest challenge will be not “punching one of these fools in the mouth” during the hearings. He mentioned Senator Hawley, and Cross followed up on that, saying Hawley intends to allege that Judge Brown Jackson has a “pattern of letting child porn offenders off the hook for their crimes.”

During the subsequent discussion, Mystal mocked “crying about gas prices,” the now-authenticated Hunter Biden story, and “whatever other thing counts as a Republican platform these days,” as trivialities for the GOP to return to because the judge’s confirmation is inevitable.

“She is going to be confirmed and she is going to be well-liked while she’s confirmed,” he said. “So them going to the mattresses against her is kind of a waste of their time.”

“But I don’t want to let the Josh Hawley thing lie, because here’s, you know, like — here’s where I need the Democrats to step up. Because when they try to smear her, I need the Democrats to get up there and defend her just as vociferously as Lindsey Graham defended alleged attempted rapist Brett Kavanaugh,” Mystal continued. “I need that level of energy from the Democrats”

That’s when he upped the ante, arguing that Hawley bringing up that alleged pattern has a sinister aim.

“What Josh Hawley is doing, let’s let’s be very clear, what Josh Hawley is doing when he tries to do this, is he’s trying to get her killed,” said Mystal. “He is trying to get violence done against a Supreme Court nominee.”

Mystal argued that “we know this” is what Hawley is doing because of violence that happened as a result of the so-called “Pizzagate” conspiracy theory.

“You know how I know that Josh Hawley knows what Pizzagate is all about? Because guess who’s the judge who sentenced the Pizzagate guy?” he said. “Oh, that was Ketanji Brown Jackson.”

“So like, that’s where this stuff is coming from, and that’s — so you need to know where it’s coming from, and Democrats need to know how to defend her from this stuff instead of letting her, leaving her out there on her own.”

“Yes, absolutely, you’re right,” agreed Cross about Hawley trying to get a Supreme Court nominee killed. “Thank you for that.”

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

