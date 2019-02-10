comScore

Don Jr. Posts Horrifying Joke About ‘Native American Genocide’: ‘Savage!!! Love My President’

by | Feb 10th, 2019, 1:57 pm

Donald Trump Jr. confirmed the subtext of his father’s attack on Massachusetts Senator and Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren when he gleefully posted a shockingly racist reply, then added that the crack was “Savage!!!”

On Saturday, Trump Senior tweeted a crack about Warren that seemed to reference the Trail of Tears, referring to Warren as “Pocahontas” once again, and saying “See you on the campaign TRAIL, Liz!”

While the reference was obvious to most, Fox News personality Brit Hume tried to defend Trump by insisting that he’s far too ignorant of history to have been referencing genocide:

Well, the subtext was apparently not lost on Junior. A conservative blue checkmark named “Michael Malice” replied to Trump’s tweet with an explicit reference to genocide:

Not content to let all the preceding racism speak for itself, Don Jr. reposted the comment on Instagram, along with the caption “Savage!!! Love my President.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Savage!!! Love my President.

A post shared by Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr) on

“Savage” was a slur often used against Native Americans, and thanks to Don Jr., still is.

[Featured photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:
  1. Mediaite
  2. The Mary Sue
  3. RunwayRiot
  4. Law & Crime
  5. SportsGrid
  6. AmboTV
  7. Gossip Cop