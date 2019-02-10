Don Jr. Posts Horrifying Joke About ‘Native American Genocide’: ‘Savage!!! Love My President’

Donald Trump Jr. confirmed the subtext of his father’s attack on Massachusetts Senator and Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren when he gleefully posted a shockingly racist reply, then added that the crack was “Savage!!!”

On Saturday, Trump Senior tweeted a crack about Warren that seemed to reference the Trail of Tears, referring to Warren as “Pocahontas” once again, and saying “See you on the campaign TRAIL, Liz!”

While the reference was obvious to most, Fox News personality Brit Hume tried to defend Trump by insisting that he’s far too ignorant of history to have been referencing genocide:

Yes, because Trump is noted for his knowledge of 19th century American history vis a vis the native population. Jeez. https://t.co/WYmvB1jg1O — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 10, 2019

Well, the subtext was apparently not lost on Junior. A conservative blue checkmark named “Michael Malice” replied to Trump’s tweet with an explicit reference to genocide:

The Native American genocide continues with another murder by the president — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) February 9, 2019

Not content to let all the preceding racism speak for itself, Don Jr. reposted the comment on Instagram, along with the caption “Savage!!! Love my President.”

“Savage” was a slur often used against Native Americans, and thanks to Don Jr., still is.

