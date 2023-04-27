‘F*cking Watch It’: Steven Crowder Caught on Tape Berating Pregnant Wife Months Before ‘Horrendous Divorce’

Right-wing shock jock Steven Crowder has for years verbally abused his wife Hilary, according to journalist Yashar Ali, whose report on the sensitive topic includes video of a bitter argument between the couple.

Footage from a Ring Camera outside the Crowders’ home serves as evidence of the disturbing allegations, and Ali claims to have reviewed text messages and audio files demonstrating a pattern of abuse, including Crowder telling his wife, “I will f*ck you up.”

The clip included in Ali’s report shows Crowder forbidding Hilary, then 8 months pregnant, from taking their car if she won’t do “wifely things.” Their argument escalates when Hilary tells Crowder, “I love you, But Steven, Steven, your abuse is sick.”

“Watch it, watch it, f*cking watch it,” he snarls back.

Hilary tried to defuse the situation by saying that she loves him “very much” and just needs “some space.” The comment only angered Crowder, causing him to declare, “I don’t love you.” He then urged her to “become someone, listen to me, day in and day out, worthy. A wife worthy.”

Crowder was also incensed that his wife would not don gloves to give their dogs medicine she believed to be toxic to the couple’s unborn children. Ali said that in audio he reviewed, Crowder admitted to shouting “I will f*ck you up” at Hilary later in the argument.

Hilary Crowder’s family issued the following statement to Ali:

Hilary is currently living alone in Dallas, apart from her family and support system in Michigan, and is focused on taking care of her young children. She is not prepared at this time to speak about her divorce becoming public or the misleading statements made by Steven about their relationship. The truth is that Hilary spent years hiding Steven’s mentally and emotionally abusive behavior from her friends and family while she attempted to save their marriage. She was the one who was asking to work on their relationship to keep the marriage intact for their unborn children. In June of 2021, Steven left their home to pursue elective surgery. Hilary urged him to get the help he needed to address his abuse with the hope that their marriage could be saved and they could peacefully live together as a family. Instead, Steven refused to do so and chose not to be with his wife during the birth of their twin children. After the birth, Steven bought a townhouse and left their home permanently. Hilary was unaware that Steven had hired a divorce attorney and asked his assistant to cut Hilary off financially. There is significant documentation substantiating these facts. We hope that Steven will cease speaking publicly about these personal matters in an untruthful manner. We also look forward to there being full transparency in the legal process so there is fairness and accountability for the actions that caused the divorce, and to ensure the outcome is what is in the best interests of the young children.

Crowder mentioned his divorce publicly for the first time earlier this week, explaining that he’s been going through “what has increasingly been a horrendous divorce,” while lamenting his wife’s ability to pursue separation despite his unwillingness.

But per Ali’s reporting, Hilary Crowder only filed for divorce in December 2021 “after she learned that her husband had hired a divorce attorney a month earlier.”

The popular right-wing commentator and avowed social conservative was reportedly not present for the birth of the pair’s twins in August 2021, shortly after the incident captured by the Ring Camera.

