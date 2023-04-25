War Between Candace Owens and Steven Crowder Escalates With Accusations of Extortion and Defamation

Right-wing internet personalities Candace Owens and Steven Crowder escalated their bitter feud on Tuesday. The bad blood between the two shock jocks stems from a January spat, which began when Crowder turned down a massive $50 million deal to join the Daily Wire and went on to accuse the company of engaging in big tech-like censorship.

Owens defended her employer at the time and attacked Crowder, saying he had “a lot going on” in his personal life and urged her audience to pray for him – something she’s not doing this time around.

On Tuesday, Crowder revealed that since 2021 he’s been going through “what has increasingly been a horrendous divorce.” While discussing the divorce and lamenting the fact that Texas law allows one party to terminate a marriage, Crowder turned to discuss “other people” in “positions of power, influence, [and] leverage” who knew about his ongoing divorce.

Crowder said these people “knew that the safety of my children included, keeping it private. So if you’re familiar with the idea of extortion. Then you know the feeling.”

“Well, now some of these threats were so thinly veiled that I’m frankly surprised you didn’t all guess immediately,” Crowder added before playing a clip of Owens’s comments from January. He went on to again declare his “children have a right to privacy” and blasted the “self-styled Christians” who hinted at problems in his personal life for their own gain.

“I’ll be handling this through the proper legal avenues and channels available as a matter of record in which I have more than full confidence,” he concluded.

Owens responded in kind, addressing Crowder on her show.

“He’s now upping the ante and suggesting that I extorted him. I will not take that lightly,” she said, adding:

I am not Hilary Crowder. I am not anybody in his family. I am not going to take somebody going on to his platform and alleging that I either harassed, threatened or did anything that would put his children at risk. That is very serious stuff that he is saying. And so what I did this morning after this clip was sent to me is I contacted a defamation lawyer and I am sending Steven Crowder a cease and desist and I’m going to demand a full throated retraction to the idea that Candace Owens threated him or extorted him and not that I simply did a little math. One plus one equals two.

“A crazy man doing these sorts of things to his friends obviously means that something is going on personally,” Owens continued, noting, “Honestly, this time, I’m not even going to suggest anybody should pray for him.”

“I’m going to hope that he does the right thing, that he does another one of his live feeds on the exact same platform via the exact same medium and offers me an apology and takes back every single word that he says,” Owens concluded.

Watch the full clips above.

