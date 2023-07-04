Gamblers on Betting Website Rank DeSantis’ Chances of Winning Presidency as Worse Than Newsom — Who Isn’t Even Running

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has struggled to win over Republican primary voters since he officially launched his presidential campaign in a glitchy, brutally mocked Twitter event, and it’s gotten so bad that people betting on a popular political gambling site are ranking his chances of actually getting elected president worse than California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) — who isn’t even running.

PredictIt, which was launched in 2014, is a research project at Victoria University of Wellington in New Zealand that allows gamblers to bet on the outcome of elections and other political events. The 2024 U.S. presidential race is unsurprisingly a hot topic, and bettors on PredictIt have been slowly but steadily souring on DeSantis ever since he officially got in the race in May.

The site works on a simple premise, allowing people to bet for the person they think will win a primary election, for example, with the prices adjusting according to how much of a likely winner or long shot the bettors view that candidate to be.

For example, as of Tuesday in the GOP primary, PredictIt users were very bullish on former President Donald Trump’s chances of winning the nomination, with a “Yes” bet that Trump would win going up $0.01, while a “Yes” bet for DeSantis went down the same amount.

DeSantis’ numbers have fallen from a peak of $0.35 shortly after his launch to $0.24 Tuesday, with over half of that drop coming in the past week, amid a bizarre and widely criticized anti-LGBTQ video shared by his campaign, the chairman of his PAC admitting the governor was “way behind” Trump, and his ongoing battle with Disney and other culture war issues failing to land with voters.

The PredictIt bettors also can bet on the eventual outcome of the November 2024 general election, and as NBC News senior reporter Ben Collins observed, they thought Newsom had a better chance of changing his home address to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue than DeSantis, with DeSantis’ numbers dropping 3 cents and Newsom’s going up a penny in recent betting.

Bettors on PredictIt now believe Gavin Newsom has a better chance of winning the presidency next year than Ron DeSantis. pic.twitter.com/XwA2svIIXD — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) July 4, 2023

Newsom is, of course, not actually running for president, although he’s taken steps to make a more national name for himself, including an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity — and plenty of time sparring with DeSantis over the differences between their two states and views.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com