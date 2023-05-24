The hashtag #DeSaster became one of Twitter’s top trending topics in the U.S. on Wednesday after Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R-FL) 2024 presidential campaign launch on the platform was plagued with technical difficulties.

#DeSaster trended alongside “DeSantis” and “Failure to Launch” after many Twitter users were unable to tune in to DeSantis’ much-hyped Twitter Spaces event with billionaire Elon Musk.

While DeSantis technically announced his 2024 presidential campaign in a video just minutes before the Musk interview, the Twitter Spaces event was set to be DeSantis’ first campaign interview and a major moment of his launch.

Instead, the event was shut down after just 20 minutes due to continuous technical difficulties, which prevented many people from hearing what DeSantis had to say.

Ron DeSantis' Twitter Spaces campaign launch has, so far, featured: -Several minutes of silence

-Random throat clearing

-Muffled commentary from Elon Musk about why Spaces isn't working

-Hosts, including DeSantis disappearing Great start to his campaign! pic.twitter.com/Zppxlk5HkN — jordan (@JordanUhl) May 24, 2023

The issues were ridiculed on social media, including by President Joe Biden, who tweeted a link to his own campaign donation page along with the caption, “This link works.”

DeSantis’ Republican primary rival, former President Donald Trump, mocked DeSantis with a video comparing the governor’s shaky campaign launch to his own, while Fox News used the headline “AMATEUR HOUR” to describe DeSantis’ “disaster on Twitter.”

“DeSantis is making JEB! look high energy right now,” tweeted Donald Trump Jr.

The Florida governor’s campaign donation website was also ridiculed, with Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost (D-FL) calling it “one of the worst websites I’ve ever seen.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com