Gavin Newsom Tells Persistent Sean Hannity, ‘I’m Not Answering’ When Asked How Many People Have Urged Him to Run Against Biden

Fox News teased an upcoming interview on Monday featuring Sean Hannity interrogating California Governor Gavin Newsom.

The conversation, which took place in Sacramento, will air on Monday’s edition of Hannity at 9 p.m.

Newsom is widely seen as a future Democratic presidential candidate. Though he has ruled out a primary challenge to President Joe Biden, the president’s paltry approval numbers and advanced age (80) have led most Democratic voters to conclude they want their party’s nominee to be someone else.

On Friday, Hannity previewed his conversation with the governor:

HANNITY: Do you think he’s cognitively strong enough to be president? NEWSOM: I have conversations with him all the time. Yes. And I’ll tell you what. HANNITY: You do? NEWSOM: I’m dead serious about that. I’ve talked to him when he’s been overseas, I’ve been in Air Force One, Marine One, I’ve been in the limo with him. I’ve spent time with him privately and publicly. HANNITY: But you never answered my question directly. How many times does your phone ping a day, people saying, “You need to get in this race because they agree with me that he’s not up to the job”? NEWSOM: Uh, it’s, I, I, I see where you’re going with that, Sean. HANNITY: I’m asking. NEWSOM: No, and I’m not answering.

Perhaps more than any other Fox News host, Hannity has made Biden’s stumbles – both mental and physical – a focus of his program. During a town hall this month, former President Donald Trump told him, “I don’t think it looks good for you.”

According to a survey conducted in April, just 47% of Democrats want Biden to run for reelection:

The poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that 26% of Americans overall want to see Biden run again — a slight recovery from the 22% who said that in January. Forty-seven percent of Democrats say they want him to run, also up slightly from only 37% who said that in January.

Biden, who has already announced he’s running again, will be 82 on election day. If he wins, he will be 86 by the end of a second term.

