Newsom Met With Texas Sheriff ‘Who Wants to Press Charges’ Against DeSantis to ‘Compare Notes’ Regarding Migrant Flights Investigations

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) took aim, yet again, at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) during a recent interview with local Los Angeles anchor Elex Michaelson. Newsom doubled down on his vow to pursue “accountability” for DeSantis flying migrants to Democrat-controlled jurisdictions, which the California Democrat argues was both deceptive and potentially illegal.

“I met with a sheriff that wants to press charges with him just yesterday from Texas who was disgusted by what Ron DeSantis did coming into his jurisdiction under false pretense, deceiving kids, not just adults, by sending them on an airplane to an island, Martha’s Vineyard,” Newsom said, adding:

I met with him to compare notes yesterday because it’s exactly the playbook that DeSantis and his staff did to send migrants in California. I find that disgraceful, and I find it not only disgraceful. I think there’s grounds to not only investigate, but to potentially initiate some form of accountability. Sheriff wants to see that from the D.A. in Texas, and we’re pursuing that Department of Justice here in this town.

“Which sheriff is that?” Michaelson asked.

“The sheriff from the county in Texas, where the migrants were taken for the group of migrants, the 49 that were taken to Martha’s Vineyard in California, the exact same circumstances were advanced. It was remarkable comparing notes. He wants to pursue criminal charges. And we are investigating whether or not the similarities in the contours of consideration allow us to do the same, because we believe in accountability and we think this is wrong,” Newsom concluded.

Newsom appeared to be referring to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, who last week officially filed a criminal case with the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office regarding the 49 migrants taken by Florida from San Antonio and flown to Martha’s Vineyard last September.

Watch the clip above via FOX 11 Los Angeles.

