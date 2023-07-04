Pro-DeSantis Suburban Moms Tell CNN His Abortion Ban Will Hurt Him With Voters: ‘Something That I Cannot Get Behind’

A group of Ron DeSantis-supporting mothers acknowledged that the Republican governor’s policy banning abortions in Florida after six weeks of pregnancy will be a weak spot in his nationwide appeal.

CNN correspondent Elle Reeve spoke to these women about the informal Twitter community they made to talk about what they like about DeSantis. The conversation swung from DeSantis’ rejection of Covid-era lockdown policies, to the culture war issues he embraced over his presidential campaign.

Jennifer Sey, one of the women Reeve spoke with, admitted that DeSantis’ war on “wokeness” is “a little bit” distracting from his broader message. When asked about DeSantis’ anti-transgender legislation, Sey redirected the discussion toward the bill DeSantis signed banning most abortions in Florida after six weeks of pregnancy.

“I have greater concerns about [that],” Sey said. “I think if he made it clear that he’s a states rights person and that he’s not looking to kind of pass a national law in this regard, I would be less concerned.”

Julie Hamill, another member of the pro-DeSantis community, expressed similar concerns that the ban won’t help DeSantis with women voters:

I think that’s dangerous. That’s something that I cannot get behind, and I don’t think that’s going to bode well for his presidential campaign. I think that that might be a real impediment to bringing in moderate women.

Watch above via CNN.

