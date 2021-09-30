A Story Of Courage Vs The Opposite. | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Fatema Hosseini

NBC’s Hallie Jackson spoke with a woman journalist from Afghanistan who told the story of her dramatic escape from the country after it was taken over by the Taliban.

Fatema Hosseini, writing for USA TODAY, published her story of what it was like to be in Kabul on the day the Taliban seized control. As a journalist who didn’t follow the Taliban’s oppressive societal norms, Hosseini described the alarm that overtook her family on the day of the takeover, the burning of everything in her apartment the Taliban would’ve deemed incriminating, and how she messaged her colleagues for help.

“The freedom I had, it was gone right at that moment,” Hosseini told Jackson of that terrible day.

Housseini’s recollections are interspersed with accounts from Kim Hjelmgaard, another USA TODAY reporter, who corresponded with her while reaching out to anyone who could advise her on how to evacuate, eventually leading to Housseini being cleared to board a humanitarian flight.

Her story vividly describes the chaos of trying to reach the plane, including shocking moments such as when she was tear-gassed, threatened by Taliban fighters, and sexually assaulted. “I thought, OK, Fatema, you’re going to die here, but this is torture,” she writes in the incredible account.

“It just hurts so much,” Hosseini said as she recalled all of this to Jackson on Thursday.

The bravery of Housseini is unmistakable, and the details of her escape are a shocking, very real first-person account that absorbs you while it informs you. The article is ultimately a triumph. The interview is as breathtaking. It’s an important account from a journalist, and an invaluable piece of the historical record of the exit from Afghanistan, and the Taliban takeover.