‘Heartbroken’ Reactions to Eric Boehlert’s Death Pour in Over Twitter: ‘He Made Me Smarter’

By Michael LucianoApr 6th, 2022, 4:03 pm
 

Eric Boehlert on MSNBC

Longtime prolific blogger and media critic Eric Boehlert has died, according to his wife, Tracy Breslin. He was 57.

Breslin told Soledad O’Brien he died in a bike accident. O’Brien reported the news on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

Boehlert helmed the PressRun Media newsletter and previously worked at Media Matters, Salon, Rolling Stone, and Billboard.

Media Matters issued a statement calling his death “a real loss for truth.”

“We are heartbroken to share that our beloved friend and former colleague Eric Boehlert has passed away,” it read. “Eric was a valued member of the Media Matters team for more than a decade. His passing is a real loss for truth and will leave a void in the broader media landscape.”

Shortly after the news broke, reactions poured in on Twitter from friends and strangers alike, including Hillary Clinton.

