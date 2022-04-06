Longtime prolific blogger and media critic Eric Boehlert has died, according to his wife, Tracy Breslin. He was 57.

Breslin told Soledad O’Brien he died in a bike accident. O’Brien reported the news on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

Boehlert helmed the PressRun Media newsletter and previously worked at Media Matters, Salon, Rolling Stone, and Billboard.

Media Matters issued a statement calling his death “a real loss for truth.”

“We are heartbroken to share that our beloved friend and former colleague Eric Boehlert has passed away,” it read. “Eric was a valued member of the Media Matters team for more than a decade. His passing is a real loss for truth and will leave a void in the broader media landscape.”

Shortly after the news broke, reactions poured in on Twitter from friends and strangers alike, including Hillary Clinton.

.@EricBoehlert’s death is terrible news. I’m devastated for his family and friends and will miss his critical work to counteract misinformation and media bias. What a loss. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 6, 2022

Rest In Peace Eric Boehlert. Greatly admired his passion and tenacity. — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) April 6, 2022

I’m not sure anyone hated Andrew Breitbart more than Eric Boehlert. Yet I’ll always remember that when Breitbart died, Boehlert put out this classy, sincere tweet. RIP to Boehlert, and prayers to his family and friends. A true internet institution. https://t.co/oCMeKqYI8H — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) April 6, 2022

This is terribly tragic. He was one of the best media critics out there. Fought for more healthy democracy until the very end. Rest in peace to Eric Boehlert. Thoughts with his family. https://t.co/BmP2nAbucA — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) April 6, 2022

Very, very sad to hear of the passing of Eric Boehlert. He was a courageous journalist who passionately called out the corporate media’s bias. He made me smarter and I always appreciated it when he appeared on my radio show. I will truly miss him. — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) April 6, 2022

Oh my god, I’m in total shock about Eric Boehlert. — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) April 6, 2022

This is terrible. Been reading Mr Boehlert for years. We are here for such a short time, and our hold on this plane is fragile. https://t.co/HXIROLAbnb — Peter Sagal (@petersagal) April 6, 2022

Such heartbreaking news, my prayers are with the family of Eric Boehlert. A fearless and inspirational person. — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) April 6, 2022

Boehlert was one of the most consistently clear-eyed critics of our broken media ecosphere. A massive loss, and not just for his family. — Joshua Holland (@JoshuaHol) April 6, 2022

Shocking, gut wrenching news on the tragic passing of Eric Boehlert. Eric was a fearless, passionate defender of our democracy + truth teller in a time where telling the truth has consequences. Was honored to know him + share many a panel with him. Condolences to his family. 😞 pic.twitter.com/r7qEtV88TW — Fernand R. Amandi 🇺🇦 (@AmandiOnAir) April 6, 2022

Absolutely crushed to learn that Eric Boehlert has died. His work had never been more essential. I grieve. — Dan Froomkin/PressWatchers.org ☮️ (@froomkin) April 6, 2022

I don't really have words right now, he was definitely one of the good guys and much too young to die. https://t.co/Xy8qilSKPB — Tommy moderna-vaX-Topher (@tommyxtopher) April 6, 2022

I am simply devastated by the news of Eric Boehlert’s death. He’s been such a strong voice for our democracy. Such a terrible loss of a good and decent man. — Neera Tanden🌻 (@neeratanden) April 6, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com