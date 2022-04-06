Chip Roy Erupts After Jerry Nadler ‘Scoffs’ At Drugs and Human Trafficking at Border: ‘Mind-Boggling’

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) erupted at a Wednesday House hearing where he ripped into Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) for “scoffing” at Republican concerns over scrapping Title 42, which allows Border Patrol agents to expel migrants from countries with communicable diseases, like Covid-19.

Scrapping Title 42 while the current administration and so many Democrats are still expressing concerns about Covid-19 makes no sense, Roy said. He went on to highlight crimes at the border, including human trafficking, arguing they will only get worse without Title 42.

Roy pivoted when he appeared to see Nadler scoff at his mention of the “rampant flow across our border, little girls put in stash houses, getting raped, [and] cartels making hundreds of millions of dollars.”

“The chairman scoffs when I say, ‘little girl getting raped in a stash house,'” Roy said, his chair turned around so he was facing Nadler. “Has the [House Judiciary] Chairman been in the last year to the border of Texas? And met with border patrol agents, gone down and talked to the people seeing what is actually happening?”

Nadler simply answered “yes,” which angered Roy even more.

“And what did you find? No stash houses? The chairman scoffed. Is the chairman saying there are no stash houses [and] no little girls getting raped in Texas?” Roy asked.

Nadler said he did not deny these things were happening, but added they are happening in more states than just Texas.

“I’m getting a little sick and tired of my colleagues on the other side of the aisle scoffing at Texans having to take the brunt of this,” Roy eventually said, citing other border issues in Texas like assaults and ranchers finding their livestock killed and property damaged.

Roy kept his criticism going, calling Nadler’s behavior “mind-boggling.” The two then devolved into a debate about Covid-19 vaccine mandates, with Roy questioning why the committee is not investigating whether any deaths have been related to vaccines.

Title 42 was put in place by former President Donald Trump during the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently announced it would be dropped on May 23.

