Iranian Ayatollah Releases Video Depicting Trump Assassination

Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei released an animated video on Wednesday depicting the assassination of former President Donald Trump.

The animation shows Trump, alongside four others, playing golf at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida as a four-wheeled robot rolls on the road and pulls up to the resort and a camera pops out of the robot. It then goes to a drone operator who hacks a surveillance camera. The robot then goes off the road and onto the golf course and detects Trump swinging a golf ball.

The video then shows the drone operator hacking and sending the following text message to Trump and another person playing golf with him: “Soleimani’s murderer and the one who gave the order will pay the price.”

A drone then pinpoints Trump as the target, readying to assassinate him.

Jan. 3 marked the two-year anniversary of the United States killing Qassem Soleimani, who led Iran’s elite Quds Force. He was the most powerful military leader in Iran and was blamed for the deaths of hundreds, possibly thousands, of American troops in Iraq and throughout the Middle East.

