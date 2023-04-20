JUST IN: BuzzFeed News to Shut Down

BuzzFeed News is being shut down.

A memo sent to employees by BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti on Thursday obtained by New York Times‘ Ben Mullin explained that the company “will concentrate our news efforts in HuffPost, a brand that is profitable with a highly engaged, loyal audience that is less dependent on social platforms.”

“HuffPost and BuzzFeed Dot Com have signaled that they will open a number of select roles for members of BuzzFeed News,” wrote Peretti, who admitted to mistakes in the conception and management of BuzzFeed News.

“I made the decision to overinvest in BuzzFeed news because I love their work and mission so much,” he acknowledged. “This made me slow to accept that the big platforms wouldn’t provide the distribution or financial support required to support premium, free journalism purpose-built for social media.”

“I regret that I didn’t hold the company to higher standards for profitability, to give us the buffer needed to manage through economic and industry downturns,” he added.

BuzzFeed News launched in 2011 with Ben Smith serving as its inaugural editor-in-chief. It is most famous for its publishing of the largely disproven Steele Dossier, an opposition research document on former president Donald Trump that alleged that the Russian government had compromising information — including a tape of Trump being urinated on by Russian prostitutes — on him.

In addition to the shuttering of BuzzFeed News, Peretti indicated that layoffs would be “occurring across nearly every division.”

