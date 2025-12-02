Kristi Noem Mocked for Thanking Trump for Keeping Hurricanes Away: ‘Not a Cabinet, It’s a Cult’

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem was mocked Tuesday for comments she made seeming to credit President Donald Trump with preventing hurricanes.

Noem made the remarks during a cabinet meeting Tuesday during which the president made a number of false claims himself.

Here's a fact check of 13 of the false claims President Trump made at his Cabinet meeting today: – He claimed he's secured more than $18 trillion in investment commitments since he returned to office. That fictional figure is nearly double the $9.6 trillion figure the White… — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 2, 2025

After accusing President Joe Biden of using DHS to “invade the country with terrorists” and thanking Trump for giving her “a very interesting job,” Noem said that her agency was hiring its 10,000th ICE officer who would “be on the job within ten days,” bragging about getting “hundreds of thousands of applications.”

Noem also claimed that TSA “went through this government shutdown without any delays,” saying that “they all showed up for their shifts and worked hard doing security and they have been absolutely fantastic.”

It’s not clear what data Noem was citing to claim there were “no delays” during the shutdown, but that is not accurate; beyond FAA cancelling flights due to air traffic control staffing shortages, there were also problems filling TSA shifts since employees were not being paid, plus other delays during the shutdown. For example, Houston had wait times in its airport security lines of up to three hours in early November.

It was Noem’s comments about hurricanes, however, that drew far more attention.

“You made it through the hurricane season without a hurricane,” Noem said to Trump.

“Yeah,” replied Trump, as the other Cabinet members laughed.

“And so FEMA — you kept the hurricanes away, we appreciate that,” said Noem, before discussing resources that FEMA had been deploying.

Noem’s comments may have been made in jest, but still sparked a wave of mockery on social media, with many commenters calling out what they viewed as an extreme level of obsequiousness.

A sampling of reactions is below.

Kristi Noem thanking Trump for keeping the hurricanes away is peak cult energy. Next she’ll tell him: Sir, the sun rose this morning because of you.

We are so grateful, sir. — 🇺🇸 BLUE VANGUARD 🇺🇸 (@Thomasstjames3) December 2, 2025

Glorious Supreme Leader has kept the hurricanes away. His power over the weather is unmatched. https://t.co/PxCXKpEJUs pic.twitter.com/EcDA9vNbms — Homeland Security Committee Democrats (@HomelandDems) December 2, 2025

Kim Jong Un would find this obsequiousness tasteless — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) December 2, 2025

That’s because they replaced the Biden weather app with the Trump weather app. All sunshine and rainbows now. — PresidentLinkin (@PLClaw1972) December 2, 2025

We're all having some mass hallucination of this being our reality correct? Because there's no way someone said that with any sense of seriousness. — Tracee (@TraceeM) December 2, 2025

This is a cult leadership meeting. https://t.co/f1ZtMyiEBn — Shea Jordan Smith (@shea_jordan) December 2, 2025

It's not a cabinet, it's a cult. https://t.co/XdVF6UprfL — Matthew Sheffield (@mattsheffield) December 2, 2025

Even their jokes are not really jokes. https://t.co/HiBhge28Y9 — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) December 2, 2025

This is an SNL skit right? https://t.co/qVhlY7y5DP — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) December 2, 2025

Thank you, Oh Great One, for keeping the hurricanes away. The bowing and scraping hits new lows every day with these sycophants. https://t.co/lcSLvNPQVX — Rep. Jared Huffman (@JaredHuffman) December 2, 2025

It was his magical sharpie, wasn’t it Kristi? https://t.co/tHg3cMdIdX pic.twitter.com/CNhhVzC0FP — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) December 2, 2025

Thank you for controlling the weather, Mr. President is just the most desperate level of sycophancy. https://t.co/CGIUhwRyTD — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) December 2, 2025

Watch the clip above via Fox News.