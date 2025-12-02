‘Vile’: Critics Accuse Trump of Shocking Racism In Scathing Rant Against Somalis
President Donald Trump sparked a wave of condemnation on Tuesday after he dropped a scathing attack on the American-Somali community during Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting at the White House, calling them “garbage” and saying he wants them out of the country.
During his lengthy attack on Somali migrants, Trump said, “I don’t want them in our country. Their country’s no good for a reason. Their country stinks, and we don’t want them in our country. I can say that about other countries too. I can say it about other countries too. We don’t want them the hell—we’ve got to rebuild our country.” He added:
You know, our country’s at a tipping point. We could go bad. We’re at a tipping point. I don’t know if people mind me saying that, but I’m saying it. We could go one way or the other, and we’re going to go the wrong way if we keep taking in garbage into our country. Ilhan Omar is garbage. She’s garbage. Her friends are garbage.
These aren’t people that work. These aren’t people that say, “Let’s go. Come on, let’s make this place great.” These are people that do nothing but complain. They complain. And from where they came from, they got nothing. You know, they came from paradise and they said this isn’t paradise. But when they come from hell and they complain and do nothing but bitch, we don’t want them in our country. Let them go back to where they came from and fix it.
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) hit back at Trump on social media, writing, “His obsession with me is creepy. I hope he gets the help he desperately needs.”
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) reacted by saying, “Minneapolis is proud to be home to the largest Somali community in the country. They are our neighbors, our friends, and our family — and they are welcome in our city. Nothing Donald Trump does will ever change that.”
MSNBC columnist Michael A. Cohen commented, “This is absolutely revolting … even for Trump.”
Below are some more reactions:
__