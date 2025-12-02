‘Vile’: Critics Accuse Trump of Shocking Racism In Scathing Rant Against Somalis

President Donald Trump sparked a wave of condemnation on Tuesday after he dropped a scathing attack on the American-Somali community during Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting at the White House, calling them “garbage” and saying he wants them out of the country.

During his lengthy attack on Somali migrants, Trump said, “I don’t want them in our country. Their country’s no good for a reason. Their country stinks, and we don’t want them in our country. I can say that about other countries too. I can say it about other countries too. We don’t want them the hell—we’ve got to rebuild our country.” He added:

You know, our country’s at a tipping point. We could go bad. We’re at a tipping point. I don’t know if people mind me saying that, but I’m saying it. We could go one way or the other, and we’re going to go the wrong way if we keep taking in garbage into our country. Ilhan Omar is garbage. She’s garbage. Her friends are garbage. These aren’t people that work. These aren’t people that say, “Let’s go. Come on, let’s make this place great.” These are people that do nothing but complain. They complain. And from where they came from, they got nothing. You know, they came from paradise and they said this isn’t paradise. But when they come from hell and they complain and do nothing but bitch, we don’t want them in our country. Let them go back to where they came from and fix it.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) hit back at Trump on social media, writing, “His obsession with me is creepy. I hope he gets the help he desperately needs.”

His obsession with me is creepy. I hope he gets the help he desperately needs. https://t.co/pxOpAChHse — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) December 2, 2025

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) reacted by saying, “Minneapolis is proud to be home to the largest Somali community in the country. They are our neighbors, our friends, and our family — and they are welcome in our city. Nothing Donald Trump does will ever change that.”

Minneapolis is proud to be home to the largest Somali community in the country. They are our neighbors, our friends, and our family — and they are welcome in our city. Nothing Donald Trump does will ever change that. pic.twitter.com/3DmvQ4jRov — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) December 2, 2025

MSNBC columnist Michael A. Cohen commented, “This is absolutely revolting … even for Trump.”

This is absolutely revolting … even for Trump https://t.co/YX80WHRjob — Michael A. Cohen (NOT TRUMP’S FORMER FIXER) (@speechboy71) December 2, 2025

Below are some more reactions:

BREAKING: Trump is the very definition of a RACIST: Here he:

– Calls Ilhan Omar "Garbage"

– Calls Ilhan Omar's Friends "Garbage"

– Says he doesn’t want Somalians in our country

– Says Somalia Stinks

– Says Somalians contribute nothing

– Says that 88% of Somalians get welfare… pic.twitter.com/D9BcaxaJ9f — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) December 2, 2025

I don't get how this is any different than Nick Fuentes except he's like 100,000 times more powerful, so I can't bring myself to care about Fuentes. https://t.co/ly1SmoT69I — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) December 2, 2025

As a student of Trump’s rhetoric, this is by far the most overtly racist, dehumanizing diatribe I’ve heard from him. This is a long way from “very fine people.” This is openly eliminationist, neo-Nazi hate speech against a group because of their race. Then the applause… “But I… https://t.co/Ri0JAYQJwX pic.twitter.com/eIZxQdKUp6 — Jim Stewartson, Antifascist 🇨🇦🇺🇦🏴‍☠️🇺🇸 (@jimstewartson) December 2, 2025

I'm glad they're full Groyper and white nationalist now. Just let it all out. Tell the world who you are. https://t.co/UPxySmbeJU — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) December 2, 2025

He’s not racist tho 🤪🤪 https://t.co/qYUTxxEgx7 — Rob “Stats” Guerrera (@StatsOnFire) December 2, 2025

it’s quite simply an indictment on you as a human being if you don’t fully and completely rebuke this man and everything he stands for https://t.co/49fYZQYFyl — claire de lune (@ClaireMPLS) December 2, 2025

This is absolutely disgusting. And it’s this racist shit that should not be normalized. As I’ve said before, I do not want to be associated with anyone who think this is remotely okay. If you’re not vocally against it, you’re for it. https://t.co/8cvoU1n8Nd — hunter (@huntergillund) December 2, 2025

__