MAGA activist Laura Loomer doubled down on her skepticism about Senator Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) health status on Sunday, claiming the Republican’s photo update from hospital is “such bullsh*t” and put out by “liars” on his staff.

On Sunday, McConnell’s office released a photograph showing the senator in a hospital bed alongside his wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

Accompanying the image was a lengthy statement in which McConnell reassured Kentuckians that he was recovering, saying he had been hospitalized after he was found “briefly unconscious” and had also been treated for a “mild” case of pneumonia.

Loomer lashed out on X, calling the post “bullsh*t” and claiming that the newspaper McConnell was holding looked “AI generated”:

Why does the text on the newspaper McConnell’s staff claim he’s holding look AI generated? The text is blurry and the tag on his shirt is blurred. Also, if he’s in the hospital, why is there no IV connected to him to monitor his health? This is such bullshit. His staff are… pic.twitter.com/Zy45jeIefB — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 12, 2026

The MAGA activist’s questioning of the post was met with immediate pushback online, including a community note on the post confirming the newspaper in the senator’s hand was “today’s Washington Post.”

Other users responded by posting images of their own copies of The Post to further prove the newspaper appeared authentic.

Here is the “AI-generated” newspaper in question. It was delivered to my house this morning. It’s called the Sunday sports section of the Washington Post. It’s identical to the newspaper McConnell is holding. https://t.co/93Q5VqpsBg pic.twitter.com/WenTB75ZpL — Paul Farhi (@farhip) July 13, 2026

Still, the confusion was further added when X’s AI bot Grok was asked by users if the image was real. At first, Grok replied: “Yes, it’s AI-generated and fake.”

The bot appeared to be referring to an earlier fake image showing McConnell hooked up to life-support equipment. Grok later corrected its response, clarifying that McConnell’s image alongside his wife was “not reported as AI-generated.”

Grok told me it wasn't AI generated as well. pic.twitter.com/u9kpoDqgAy — Suebee Like the Honey (@LikeSuebee) July 12, 2026

Loomer, however, continued to maintain that the update seemed falsified:

Mitch McConnell’s staff appear to have used an AI altered photo. They are never going to recover from this. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 13, 2026

Last week Loomer had been central to pushing claims that the senator was “brain dead” in the past week as speculation swirled about his health. McConnell was taken to the hospital on June 14, with his office offering little information in public statements.

Her claims at the time ran contrary to those of top Republican lawmakers and CNN’s conservative pundit Scott Jennings, a former aide to McConnell, who said last week they’d spoken with the senator by phone and that he was recovering.

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