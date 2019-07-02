Mediaite is Hiring a Business Reporter

Mediaite is looking to expand its staff by hiring a writer to cover the business of media. This would be a new kind of role for the site with this person focusing more on stories about media companies rather than individual anchors and journalists. You will be read and seen by all the most important people in media and politics and your work has to reflect that.

If you think you have what it takes and want to impact the news cycle, then we want to talk to you.

Requirements:

– A concise, and in-depth knowledge of the world of news, politics and media, including up and coming media companies.

– Contacts in the media world who can help pitch you stories and serve as sources.

– Ability to find stories bubbling up in the before they have been widely reported.

– Strong news judgment

Location:

– New York or Washington based preferred but not required.

Salary

– Pay is relatively modest to start with quick opportunity for growth.

To Apply:

– Send us an email with the subject “Business Reporter” to (jobs@mediaite.com) with your resume and cover letter explaining why you’re suited for the position. Please include links to articles you’ve written and edited.

