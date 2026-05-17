Cuba Is Considering Using Hundreds of Military Drones To Strike US Targets: Report

Cuba is considering using hundreds of armed military drones to strike U.S. targets, according to new reporting from Axios.

The report comes as the Trump administration continues its maximum pressure campaign to force the communist regime to implement political and economic reforms or possibly face an invasion similar to the U.S. takeover of Venezuela.

Axios cited classified intelligence showing that Cuba has been acquiring attack drones from Russia and Iran since 2023, and stashing them “in strategic locations across the island.”

Potential targets could include the U.S. base at Guantanamo Bay, U.S. military vessels, and possibly Key West, FL which is just 90 miles north of Havana — the report said.

Axios quoted a senior U.S. official saying the intelligence “could become a pretext for U.S. military action” should the Trump administration determine the drones, and the presence of Iranian military advisers in Havana, to be a big enough threat.

“When we think about those types of technologies being that close, and a range of bad actors from terror groups to drug cartels to Iranians to the Russians, it’s concerning,” the official said, adding that it’s “a growing threat.”

A CIA official told Axios that CIA Director John Ratcliffe traveled to Cuba on Thursday to warn the regime “against engaging in hostilities.”

“Director Ratcliffe made clear that Cuba can no longer serve as a platform for adversaries to advance hostile agendas in our hemisphere,” that official said.

Trump’s Department of Justice could announce a criminal indictment against former Cuban president Raul Castro as soon as this week, according to varied reports. Castro is the 94-year-old brother of the late Fidel Castro, who led the Cuban revolution in the 1950s.

Speculation is that the charges against Raul Castro could be related to a 1996 incident where the Cuban military downed two planes belonging to a Cuban-American exile organization that killed three American citizens.

Cuba has been in the midst of an energy crisis due in part to the U.S. oil blockade against the nation. Prolonged power outages have led to unrest and fiery protests on the streets of Havana.

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