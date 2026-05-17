A CSPAN caller who said he voted for President Donald Trump three times delivered a shocking takedown of the president Saturday on Washington Journal.

The caller, who identified as Thomas from Hawaii, told host Taylor Popielarz that he now regrets his votes for Trump.

“It’s hard for me to say this,” Thomas said. “But I think if I can open up about it in public that it might help others. I wanted to believe Trump was the real deal for a long time — even though I had doubts because I knew enough about his business history to think otherwise. But now I regret my support for him, and I should’ve known better. He’s making it plain as day. He’s a con man, a liar, doesn’t keep his promises. He’s in office all for himself and he doesn’t even try to hide his corruption anymore.”

Thomas added, “He’s the worst president we’ve ever had and he’s the most corrupt president we’ve ever had. I know it’s hard, it took me a while to be able to say that. Very difficult when you commit yourself to believing in somebody.

Popielarz asked Thomas whether he’d voted for Trump in 2016, 2020 and 2024 — and Thomas confirmed that he had. The host followed up by asking what was “the straw that broke the camel’s back” for Thomas.

“I don’t think it’s one thing, it’s been a cumulative process,” Thomas said. “And it’s gotten so blatant now…He was gonna lower prices on day one, he was gonna do this on day one, only he could fix all this stuff. And now I understand how somebody like Adolf Hitler was able to brainwash millions of people. I never I thought I’d see that again in my lifetime. But it’s happened, right? I thought we got past that, but we don’t learn from history.”

Watch above, via CSPAN Networks.

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