With Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) having lost his primary on Saturday night, President Donald Trump set his sights squarely on another political enemy — Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY).

In posts to Truth Social late Saturday and early Sunday, the president went scorched earth on the Kentucky congressman ahead of his primary election on Tuesday.

“Bad Congressman Tom Massie voted against Tax Cuts, the Border Wall, our Military and Law Enforcement,” Trump wrote Sunday morning. “Actually, he voted against almost everything that is good. The Worst Republican Congressman in History. Kentucky, vote the bum out on Tuesday. We can’t live with this troublemaker for another two years. He is a true negative force!!!”

Trump has supported former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein in his effort to unseat Massie — a frequent Trump critic on issues including the Epstein files, the war in Iran and more. Polling is scant, but the few surveys which have been released show a very close race.

“Tom Massie of Kentucky, the worst and most unreliable Republican Congressman in the history of our Country, is an even bigger insult to our Nation than Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, who suffered an unprecedented loss tonight by not even being allowed to run in the Republican Primary,” Trump wrote late Saturday. “This is the first time such a thing has ever happened to a sitting U.S. Senator! That’s what you get by voting to Impeach an innocent man, especially one who made it possible for Cassidy’s Senate win. Very disloyal, but Tom Massie, a major Sleazebag, is even worse! Kentucky, get this LOSER out of politics in Tuesday’s Election. He is nicknamed Rand Paul Jr., another real ‘beauty,’ because of his absolutely terrible voting habits. Vote for Ed Gallrein, a successful Kentucky farmer, and American War Hero, who only ran because he thought that Massie was so disloyal and disrespectful to your President, ME!”

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