Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche told Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo that he’s “not going to promise there’s going to be a definitive answer” on whether the 2020 election was stolen — a comment which seems unlikely to endear him to President Donald Trump.

In an interview on Sunday Morning Futures, Blanche — in response to a question from Bartiromo — did say “there’s a ton of evidence” to back Trump’s longstanding claims that the 2020 election was “rigged.” But he stopped short of saying he would be able to prove it.

“The president says all the time that the election was rigged,” Bartiromo said. “What have you done about that? Do you have any evidence that the elections was rigged?”

“Well, there’s a ton of evidence that the election was rigged,” Blanche replied. “That’s not something that DOJ needs to tell you about. There’s been evidence about that for many, many years. What I can tell you is that we have multiple investigations going on in Arizona, in Georgia — in Fulton County, Georgia. And that’s exactly what we’re looking at. By the way, this is very difficult because they’re very good. They’re very good at hiding misconduct, and hiding what they’re doing. And so that’s why we’re very focused on finding out whether the right people voted, whether people who were supposed to vote voted, whether there was one vote cast per voter. And that’s what we’re doing in multiple states.”

“I assure the American people that as soon as we have something to say for it, whether it’s charges, whether it’s a report, whether it’s the results of an investigation, the American people will learn about what we uncovered. [00:01:53][68.7]

Later in the interview, Bartiromo followed up by asking, “Do you believe there will be, at some point, a definitive answer to whether or not the 2020 election was stolen?”

But Blanche wouldn’t commit.

“I’m not going to promise there’s going to be a definitive answer,” Blanche said. “That wouldn’t be fair to you or anybody else, but we are looking at it and we’re hoping to get one.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

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