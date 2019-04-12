comScore

Ocasio-Cortez Shames Fox News for Covering Her: They’re Fighting ‘Dignified Healthcare, Wages, & Justice for All’

By Julio RosasApr 12th, 2019, 2:57 pm

Freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is once again firing back at Fox News for their extensive coverage of her words and tweets.

On Friday Ocasio-Cortez responded to a montage made by Media Matters, which shows different Fox News hosts and guests criticizing her, and said the network had “brought me up 3,000+ times in *6 weeks.*”


“That’s how hard they’re fighting against dignified healthcare, wages, & justice for all….Too bad for them, cause we don’t flinch,” she added:

Ocasio-Cortez has blamed her low, nation-wide unfavorability numbers on the amount of coverage she has received from the “far-right propaganda machine.”

“It’s almost as though there is a directed + concerted far-right propaganda machine with a whole cable news channel, and a dark-money internet operation propped up by the Mercers et al dedicated to maligning me & stoking nat’l division, reported on by @JaneMayerNYer or something,” she tweeted in March.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under

Follow Mediaite

Follow Julio Rosas