‘Pod Save America’ Host Mistakenly Invited to Trump’s White House UFC Event — Then Uninvited

In a clip posted Thursday night on X, Pod Save America host Jon Favreau spilled the beans about being mistakenly invited — and then uninvited — to President Donald Trump’s upcoming White House UFC fight night.

Favreau, once a speechwriter for former President Barack Obama and a staunch Trump critic, recounted receiving an unexpected email on March 25 from TKO Events, the events arm of UFC parent company TKO Group Holdings.

“I’m just going to read aloud to all of you an email I received on March 25,” Favreau said. “It’s from TKO Events, and the subject line of the email is UFC Freedom 250: ‘Jon. We are honored to invite you to UFC Freedom 250 on Sunday, June 14, a special evening celebrating our country.’”

True story: I was (accidentally??) invited to the UFC fight at the White House Think I got your mail again, @Jon_Favreau pic.twitter.com/RSSqCUD3LD — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) June 5, 2026

The Crooked Media co-founder added that the invitation immediately struck him as odd, and he soon concluded that the organizers had likely intended to invite a different Jon Favreau — the actor, director, and Iron Man filmmaker who shares his name.

“Possibilities were endless, so I RSVP’d,” Favreau went on. “I got this follow-up on April 2. ‘Your ticket to UFC Freedom 250 in Washington, DC, on June 14 is confirmed.’ I made plans. … I bought a ticket to D.C.”

However, when he submitted his full legal name, Favreau thinks organizers finally realized that he wasn’t who they thought he was.

“I gave my real info, which is Jonathan Edward Favreau, and the only thing that’s different between me and the other Jon Favreau is our middle name. He’s K, Jon K. Favreau, and I’m Jon E.,” he explained.

Not long afterward, Favreau received another email informing him that his invitation had been rescinded.

“Our sincerest apologies, but we’ve just discovered there was a miscommunication about our allotted number of guest invitations for UFC Freedom 250 on June 14. Unfortunately, as a result, we are under-allotted and no longer able to accommodate your attendance. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Thank you for your understanding. We would love to host you at a future event,” the email read.

“F*ck, I was so close. They got me,” he concluded.

Watch the clip above via @podsaveamerica on YouTube.

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