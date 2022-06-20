Former Trump administration official and radio host Sebastian Gorka lit into white nationalist Nick Fuentes in a now-viral video.

In the clip, shared online by Patriot Takes, a young man approaches Gorka and asks him to sign his America First hat.

“I’m a huge fan of the America First message. Is there any way you could sign my America first hat? Does anyone have a pen,” the man says to Gorka who hosts a radio show called America First with Sebastian Gorka Podcast.

“What are your thoughts on Mr. Nicholas J. Fuentes? He does an America First show as well,” the man then asked Gorka, in an exchange from last week.

“He’s a scumbag. An utter scumbag,” Gorka responded, not giving an answer the man had expected.

“Why would you say that? Why would you say that for him?” he asked.

“He’s a Holocaust-denying scumbag. He is one of the most reprehensible human beings on the planet. If you know him this conversation is over,” Gorka replied.

“I actually. I actually did a suit [inaudible] for the guy. I’m a big fan. We’re streaming right now to his website,” the man replied.

Gorka then looked into the camera and said, “Nick Fuentes, you will burn in hell, you sad little boy.”

The cameraman and the man asking Gorka questions then quickly turned on him and said, “This guy won’t even call homosexuals Pedophiles” – among other insults.

Fuentes is the leader of the so-called Groyper Army and notably hosted Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) as a keynote speaker at a far-right conference he held last year as counter-programming to CPAC. Groypers are a loose network of alt-right figures who are vocal supporters of white nationalist ideals, often trolling mainstream conservative events to try and move conservatism more toward the far right.

Fuentes, who has also denied the Holocaust, supports “the closure of the U.S. borders to immigrants while opposing “liberal” values such as feminism and LGBTQ+ rights. Fuentes views these societal changes as the “bastardized Jewish subversion of the American creed” – according to the ADL.

The clip was shared online by media figures, from the Atlantic’s Molly Jong-Fast to the Daily Beast’s Matt Fuller, with the so-called “The Worst Person You Know” meme. The meme is a viral play on a satirical article entitled, “Heartbreaking: The Worst Person You Know Just Made a Great Point,” for which the article’s lead image became synonymous with the headline.

Watch the full clip above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com