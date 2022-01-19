The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol subpoenaed two far-right figures Wednesday: Nick Fuentes and Patrick Casey.

Both figures are known for espousing white nationalist rhetoric and spreading pro-Trump misinformation regarding the 2020 election.

The Anti-Defamation League describes Fuentes as “a white supremacist leader and organizer and podcaster who seeks to forge a white nationalist alternative to the mainstream GOP.”

Fuentes is the leader of the so-called Groyper Army and notably hosted Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) as a keynote speaker at a far-right conference he held last year as counter-programming to CPAC. Groypers are a loose network of alt-right figures who are vocal supporters of white nationalist ideals, often trolling mainstream conservative events to try and move conservativism more toward the far-right.

Fuentes, who has also denied the Holocaust, supports “the closure of the U.S. borders to immigrants while opposing “liberal” values such as feminism and LGBTQ+ rights. Fuentes views these societal changes as the “bastardized Jewish subversion of the American creed” – according to the ADL.

Casey, who is also part of the Groypers, was also a “leader of the America First movement and similarly advocated false claims of election fraud,” reported Politico.

“He promoted Jan. 5 and 6 events on his Telegram account, used for encrypted messaging, according to the committee. Investigators also cited an email from his attorney placing him outside the Capitol on Jan. 6,” the report adds.

“The Select Committee is seeking facts about the planning, coordination, and funding of events that preceded the violent attack on our democracy,” Chair Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said in a statement. “We believe the individuals we have subpoenaed today have information relevant to those questions, and we expect them to cooperate with the committee.”

