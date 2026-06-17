Fox News Contributor Slams Trump for Signing ‘A Great Deal For Iran’

On Wednesday’s edition of Special Report With Bret Baier, Fox News contributor Leslie Marshall slammed President Donald Trump’s memorandum of understanding with the Iranian regime, describing it as “a great deal for Iran.”

Appearing late on Wednesday night while departing Versailles, Trump announced the MOU had been signed.

Citing a senior U.S. official who said, “We’re going to just work together and see if we can… do some things to build trust,” Fox News’ Bret Baier said, “That is a big change in how they’re talking about the Iranian regime.”

“Yes, definitely,” responded Marshall, “especially when, you know, all the experts say that this regime is worse and more hard-lined than the regime prior.”

She continued:

This is a great deal for Iran. Iran comes back richer. When you look at items 6, 7, 11 in the 14 points, they get money. $300 billion. Yes, our taxpayers don’t pay for it. You have sanctions lifted, you have assets that are going to be unfrozen. What do we get? What do we get, Bret? We get a strait, that was opened before, reopened. We get a temporary hold in no tolls. And, in addition to that, what do the Iranian people get? They haven’t had a regime change. And where is the verification — the specific verification within these 14 points of this MOU to make sure that Iran is more than just promising that they’re not going to have any nukes? And, by the way, they can temporarily have nukes, and the president today said it’s okay for them to have missiles. This is why you have bipartisan support against this. This is why today, I Leslie Marshall, agreed with [former South Carolina Gov.] Nikki Haley, [former Vice President] Mike Pence, [former Rep.] Trey Gowdy [R-SC] — I could go on. It’s a bad deal when people like them and I are agreeing on this.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

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