The Internet Roasts Dana Perino Over Her Horrifying Pot of Queso: ‘This is Some F*cked Up Shit’

Super Bowl viewers didn’t seem all that impressed while watching the big game last night, but Dana Perino managed to get people talking on Twitter thanks to her questionable attempt at making queso.

The Fox News host live-tweeted her Super Bowl viewing on Sunday night, showing her followers what she made to ring in the occasion.

I made queso pic.twitter.com/WXLFNcZlfU — Dana Perino (@DanaPerino) February 3, 2019

Unfortunately for Perino, the Twitterverse took notice of her photo, and they mostly agree that it looks like a goopy cauldron of…something, but not queso.

The Bush Administration is still out here torturing people? https://t.co/DGobYJkwkF — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) February 4, 2019

No you didn’t. https://t.co/IqXqLgg399 — Daniel José Older (@djolder) February 4, 2019

y’all hate Mexicans this bad huh https://t.co/ziknFjDCYP — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) February 4, 2019

I feel like the state of Texas should sue her? https://t.co/AyJsZ6x5IC — Wendi Aarons (@WendiAarons) February 4, 2019

as someone from texas, allow me to confirm that this is some fucked up shit https://t.co/DjTK1Ik0tB — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) February 4, 2019

This is why we need Mexicans. https://t.co/WSyhBUmmTs — Trevor S. Valle (@tattoosandbones) February 4, 2019

This is why they want the wall https://t.co/CkxyqaXtuR — The Dr. Tressie McMillan Cottom (@tressiemcphd) February 4, 2019

I made queso pic.twitter.com/PvfYkilU6h — Ariel Dumas (@ArielDumas) February 4, 2019

Perino has noticed the criticism, but she’s brushing it off

I had no idea there was elitist foodie twitter. Good to know! Anyway, the queso is gone and the salad is still sitting there. So…whatever dudes! 😂 https://t.co/vvQaChsZHs — Dana Perino (@DanaPerino) February 4, 2019

At least tweets about my terrible queso are more entertaining than this game — Dana Perino (@DanaPerino) February 4, 2019

— —

>> Follow Ken Meyer (@KenMeyer91) on Twitter

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com