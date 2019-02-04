comScore

The Internet Roasts Dana Perino Over Her Horrifying Pot of Queso: ‘This is Some F*cked Up Shit’

by | Feb 4th, 2019, 7:42 am

Super Bowl viewers didn’t seem all that impressed while watching the big game last night, but Dana Perino managed to get people talking on Twitter thanks to her questionable attempt at making queso.

The Fox News host live-tweeted her Super Bowl viewing on Sunday night, showing her followers what she made to ring in the occasion.

Unfortunately for Perino, the Twitterverse took notice of her photo, and they mostly agree that it looks like a goopy cauldron of…something, but not queso.

Perino has noticed the criticism, but she’s brushing it off

