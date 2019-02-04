Newt Gingrich Defends Trump Spending Hours a Day Doing Nothing: Churchill Took Naps in His Pajamas

Newt Gingrich, the former House Speaker turned Trump hagiographer, defended the president against a report on his incredibly relaxed schedule.

An apparently disgruntled White House staffer leaked President Donald Trump‘s entire schedule for the past three months to Axios. It found that Trump has spent a whopping 60% of his schedule in “Executive Time.” Trump is an early riser, and takes the first five hours of the day in Executive Time: “in the residence, watching TV, reading the papers, and responding to what he sees and reads by phoning aides, members of Congress, friends, administration officials and informal advisers,” per Axios.

To Newt Gingrich, this report and the response to it is yet another example of the “elites” being “ignorant.”

“The distortions of the hate Trump movement are never more obvious than in the reaction to the President’s leaked schedule,” he wrote on Twitter. “The ignorance of history of the current elites is pathetic.”

“Churchill slept late, worked late, took a nap every afternoon ( getting into his pajamas),” Gingrich added.

Winston Churchill was known to take an afternoon power nap of at least an hour, which he claimed allowed him to work productively into the night. It’s materially different to Trump spending five hours every morning watching television and tweeting, but we understand Gingrich’s point.

UPDATE: Newt is still tweeting:

Presidential schedules(like all leaders) should be based on achievement not activity. Reagan spent every August at the ranch. Washingtonians were appalled. Reagan came back refreshed and refocused. It made him more effective. Morr to come — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) February 4, 2019

