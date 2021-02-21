Twitter Rips Into Ted Cruz After Posting Photo Handing Out Water: ‘I Guess This Was For All The People Who Joined Twitter Today?’

Late on Saturday night, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) tweeted three photos of himself helping out fellow Texans while the state continues to deal with the aftermath of freezing temperatures, widespread power outages, and a water shortage.

But the post captioned, “#TexasStrong,” didn’t sit well with many Twitter users, who promptly called him out due to the senator’s family vacation to Cancun, Mexico earlier in the week.

Some characterized Cruz’s photos as a shameless photo op while others judged his efforts as lacking when compared to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). Overall, the reactions were harshly negative.

I’m glad someone in Ted Cruz’s Senate office finally instructed him on how to fake compassion, humanity, and creating the illusion that he cares about the people he was elected to serve. https://t.co/6JuuzUzpf2 — Melissa Ryan (@MelissaRyan) February 21, 2021

I guess this is for all the people who joined Twitter today? https://t.co/bFxFwAsVAd — Christian Schneider (@Schneider_CM) February 21, 2021

.@AOC has used her social media to raise more than $4 million for the people of Texas. Ted Cruz used his to share a photo op of him placing a single case of water into a car. https://t.co/T15yQqXhWX — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 21, 2021

never thought I’d see anything more awkward than chucking paper towels but ted you magnificent bastard https://t.co/Z5ysbtlzdz — kilgore trout, ted’s travel agent (@KT_So_It_Goes) February 21, 2021

damn ted sleeves rolled up looks like it’s pretty warm wherever you are huh https://t.co/8GDExMfvXF — lvl 46 dog-faced pony potus (@thetomzone) February 21, 2021

Good Lord, this is some shameless horseshit. https://t.co/cthd4lKEfu — Dan Sweeney (@Daniel_Sweeney) February 21, 2021

Would definitely click a “Four Seasons Landscaping” type story regarding the logistics of this. How did Cruz pick this location? How long was he there? What was the convo in his office like as this was planned? https://t.co/5dI2VXYpPV — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) February 21, 2021

We really bullied him into doing his job lol https://t.co/J6X1geqR6O — cd cope (@cxcope) February 21, 2021

Poor Ted really wanted to be at the luxury resort instead of doing this actual constituent service. https://t.co/WDZMLgWQoa — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) February 21, 2021

It should also be pointed out that Ted Cruz was IN MEXICO and should, per CDC guidelines, be quarantining in his home. https://t.co/FOIUWobYTG — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) February 21, 2021

I assume you’re taking these waters https://t.co/ygK5y32oX6 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) February 21, 2021

What’s like “a day late and a dollar short” but much, much harsher (and with expletives)? https://t.co/3ur4CaYkp6 — Lisa Lucas (@likaluca) February 21, 2021

Couldn’t even get two different items to carry to pretend like he helped more than one person https://t.co/q6H79r9UlD — Barbara Dunkelman (@bdunkelman) February 21, 2021

