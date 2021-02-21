comScore Twitter Rips Ted Cruz After Posting Photo Handing Out Water
Twitter Rips Into Ted Cruz After Posting Photo Handing Out Water: ‘I Guess This Was For All The People Who Joined Twitter Today?’

By Zachary PetrizzoFeb 21st, 2021, 12:56 am

Late on Saturday night, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) tweeted three photos of himself helping out fellow Texans while the state continues to deal with the aftermath of freezing temperatures, widespread power outages, and a water shortage.

But the post captioned, “#TexasStrong,” didn’t sit well with many Twitter users, who promptly called him out due to the senator’s family vacation to Cancun, Mexico earlier in the week.

Some characterized Cruz’s photos as a shameless photo op while others judged his efforts as lacking when compared to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). Overall, the reactions were harshly negative.

