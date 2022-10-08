WATCH: Mary Trump Declares ‘No F**king Way Does Donald Trump Get Pardoned!’ – But Will He Got to Prison?

Ex-presidential niece Mary Trump declared that there’s “No fucking way” former President Donald Trump will be pardoned, but had a somewhat surprising take on whether he would ever go to prison.

On the most recent edition of The Mary Trump Show podcast, Ms. Trump challenged viewers to “Ask Me Anything (Within Reason)” that included one user asking when Trump would finally go to prison — a popular scenario in resistance media.

While her antagonism was clear throughout, Trump said despite deserving to, it would be considered “too dangerous” and logistically difficult for her uncle to be imprisoned:

From Henry: “When are we going to see Donald in jail? Should he be pardoned to keep the peace?”

Okay, second, second question first. No fucking way does Donald Trump get pardoned! Because you know what’s really interesting about that question? It completely ignores how the majority of Americans will feel if he isn’t held accountable.

Most of us will lose our fucking minds if he’s not held accountable. So pardoning him would be so dangerous. And that’s what’s so crazy to me. It’s always framed as. It will hurt this country if hee is held accountable. Well. It will hurt this country. And that might be true. It might be true. I know there will be many people who are upset about it.

But. If he’s actually guilty of the crimes he seems to be guilty of and he’s not held accountable, that’s that’s that’s a death knell to the rule of law in this country. And it basically makes the rest of us feel like there’s just no justice. And that’s much, much, much more dangerous. So we need to we need to get that idea right out of our heads.

And honestly, if Joe Biden ever went down that road, I don’t think he would then I think that would… You know, let’s let’s not talk about that. Let’s just put it this way. He needs to be held accountable.

Is he going to go to prison? I think that’s highly unlikely. Because there are the the powers that be would probably make the, in my view, incorrect calculation that that’s too dangerous. You know, they’ll they need to indict him. He needs to be. A trial needs to be held.

Hopefully, the evidence would show that he committed the crime and he’s convicted and sentenced. But I again, I just think that they would find imprisoning him too dangerous.

But then there’s also the logistics. Tragically for us, Donald was in the Oval Office for four years. He’s still afforded Secret Service protection. And even though he’s a traitor and he doesn’t deserve it. You know, what are they going to do, put him in prison with a bunch of the Secret Service guys?

I mean, that just the logistics just don’t work. They would need to have to figure something out. So that’s that’s kind of where I’m at on that. I honestly think he at the very least, he needs to be indicted, tried and convicted. And we’ll figure the rest out later. Because, by the way, guys, this is not happening anytime soon. It’s going to be a very long, sadly, very slow process.