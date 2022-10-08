Kanye West Is Now Teasing a 2024 Run, and There’s Merch

Kanye West may be taking another run at the White House.

The rapper and vocal Donald Trump supporter has been diving head first into politics once again, touching on a number of topics in a recent wide-ranging interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson. West previously ran independently for president in 2020.

In a tweet posted late Friday evening, West simply wrote “2024” and included an image of a black hat with the same year written on it. The picture appears to have been taken inside a warehouse.

West previously sold products like hoodies and hats promoting his 2020 presidential run.

West said he was running under his own “Birthday Party” in 2020. He ended up receiving approximately 60,000 votes in the end, his largest support coming from Tennessee where he received more than 10,000 votes.

The rapper has teased a 2024 run before. The last tweet before his latest 2024 message is one from November 4, 2020, with West promising another campaign after his run failed to translate West’s brash style into votes.

In a recent interview with ABC’s Linsey Davis, West also confirmed he still has ambitions in politics. Asked if he has “future political aspirations,” West replied “absolutely” and claimed 2020 simply wasn’t the right time.

“That time wasn’t in God’s time. I’m sure there’s lives that were saved. I’m sure God had me fall on the sword and say, ‘This is not the time,’ but you know, he’s a redeemer,” he said.

West has been a vocal supporter of Trump. He made waves recently for wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt, a statement he told Carlson earned him death threats.

“They basically said that I would be killed for wearing the hat. I had someone call me last night and said, ‘Anybody wearing a White Lives Matter shirt is going to be green-lit,’ and that means that they’re going to beat them up if they wear it. I’m like, you know, green light me then,” he said.

