WATCH: Pulse-Pounding Social Media Clips Show Chaotic Aftermath of Shots Fired at WHCD
The 2026 White House Correspondents’ Dinner broke out into chaos Saturday evening when shots rang out, fired by a gunman in the lobby, according to multiple reports from journalists who were in the room and then shared photos and video on their social media accounts.
Secret Service whisked President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump out of the room, and all Cabinet members were safely evacuated as well.
Trump posted on his Truth Social account that the shooter “has been apprehended” and commended the Secret Service and law enforcement on the scene for acting “quickly and bravely.”
Below are several photos and video clips posted by WHCD attendees on social media:
https://twitter.com/JoannaStern/status/2048218088051528006
This is a breaking news story and has been updated.
New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"
Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!
Comments
↓ Scroll down for comments ↓