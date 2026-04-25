WATCH: Pulse-Pounding Social Media Clips Show Chaotic Aftermath of Shots Fired at WHCD

The 2026 White House Correspondents’ Dinner broke out into chaos Saturday evening when shots rang out, fired by a gunman in the lobby, according to multiple reports from journalists who were in the room and then shared photos and video on their social media accounts.

Secret Service whisked President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump out of the room, and all Cabinet members were safely evacuated as well.

Trump posted on his Truth Social account that the shooter “has been apprehended” and commended the Secret Service and law enforcement on the scene for acting “quickly and bravely.”

Below are several photos and video clips posted by WHCD attendees on social media:

Chaotic footage of President Trump being evacuated pic.twitter.com/KzageVO0h0 — Acyn (@Acyn) April 26, 2026

You can see here Secret Service making their way to the Cabinet— walking across chairs while guests ducked underneath tables trying to figure out exactly what was happening. I was with Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin. We are safe. pic.twitter.com/Qi1b3FPrXP — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) April 26, 2026

https://twitter.com/JoannaStern/status/2048218088051528006

Security officials evacuate U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) as a shooter opens fire during the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 25, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst pic.twitter.com/kWi095Qwwb — Idrees Ali (@idreesali114) April 26, 2026

Security officials evacuate U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife, Cheryl Hines, as a shooter opens fire during the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 25, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst pic.twitter.com/PmEWBBFClY — Idrees Ali (@idreesali114) April 26, 2026

The scene from the red carpet at the #WHCD moments after multiple shots fired on the other side of the doors to the ballroom. pic.twitter.com/oDpopfwxSg — Kevin Walling (@KevinPWalling) April 26, 2026

MORE: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO from a @scrippsnews @EWScrippsCo staffer taken moments after the apparent shooting (from men's restroom) just outside the ballroom at the White House Correspondents Dinner, showing a pile of U.S. Secret Service on top of the suspected shooter: https://t.co/AjGreBvJtM pic.twitter.com/GkomHMOsDA — Nathaniel Reed (@ReedReports) April 26, 2026

Possible shots fired at WHCD . Security. The day was cleared. They searched to clear the room. People started chanting USA and were quickly hushed by experienced journalist who knew tac teams needed to be able to hear pic.twitter.com/yNYiuyGmqd — Ruffini (@EenaRuffini) April 26, 2026

CNN's Wolf Blitzer details a firsthand account of the shooting and the immediate aftermath live from inside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner tonight pic.twitter.com/Ivv5YVDeKo — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) April 26, 2026

Secret Service clearing ballroom inside White House Correspondents Dinner pic.twitter.com/6DEA5LaHPW — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) April 26, 2026

A shoe lies on the floor as people evacuate the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner after a reported shooting incident in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 25, 2026. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz pic.twitter.com/T1cV9doAhO — Idrees Ali (@idreesali114) April 26, 2026

Reported image of the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooter in custody pic.twitter.com/EDI8Y3HMLM — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) April 26, 2026

Security situation at the White House correspondents dinner. President has left and was rushed out of the room. We were told to suddenly all get down. pic.twitter.com/oOSZZ4ZvdN — Selina Wang (@selinawangtv) April 26, 2026

Chaos at the White House Correspondents Dinner pic.twitter.com/0lHdp9qVgd — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) April 26, 2026

This is a breaking news story and has been updated.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!