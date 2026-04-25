WATCH: Pulse-Pounding Social Media Clips Show Chaotic Aftermath of Shots Fired at WHCD

Sarah RumpfApr 25th, 2026, 10:01 pm
 
U.S. Secret Service agents respond near President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump during the White House Correspondents Dinner

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The 2026 White House Correspondents’ Dinner broke out into chaos Saturday evening when shots rang out, fired by a gunman in the lobby, according to multiple reports from journalists who were in the room and then shared photos and video on their social media accounts.

Secret Service whisked President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump out of the room, and all Cabinet members were safely evacuated as well.

Trump posted on his Truth Social account that the shooter “has been apprehended” and commended the Secret Service and law enforcement on the scene for acting “quickly and bravely.”

Below are several photos and video clips posted by WHCD attendees on social media:

https://twitter.com/JoannaStern/status/2048218088051528006

 

This is a breaking news story and has been updated.

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Sarah Rumpf - Contributing Editor

Sarah Rumpf joined Mediaite in 2020 and is a Contributing Editor focusing on politics, law, and the media. A native Floridian, Sarah attended the University of Florida, graduating with a double major in Political Science and German, and earned her Juris Doctor, cum laude, from the UF College of Law. Sarah's writing has been featured at National Review, The Daily Beast, Reason, Law&Crime, Independent Journal Review, Texas Monthly, The Capitolist, Breitbart Texas, Townhall, RedState, The Orlando Sentinel, and the Austin-American Statesman, and her political commentary has led to appearances on television, radio, and podcast programs across the globe. Follow Sarah on Threads, Twitter, and Bluesky.