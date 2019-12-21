Wikipedia Locks Page for Home Alone 2 Following Edit War Over Trump Getting Impeached



Wikipedia has locked its page for Home Alone 2: Lost in New York over a dispute somehow linking to the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

If you are wondering how the sequel to Home Alone connects to the current president of the United States, Trump owned the Plaza Hotel at the time Home Alone 2 was released in 1992. As such, he has a 30-second cameo in the film where he directs Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) to the lobby.

A number of social media users noted that sometime following Trump’s impeachment Wednesday, someone edited the Wikipedia page to note that Trump is the first cast member of Home Alone 2 to get impeached.

“On December 18th, 2019 Donald Trump became the first cast member of Home Alone 2: Lost in New York to be impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives,” a previous edit of the page reads.

The editing war became so strenuous that Wikipedia administrators apparently locked the page to prevent unverified edits.

The symbol in the top right-hand corner refers to ‘extended confirmed protection,’ which means the only people allowed to edit the page have proven themselves as Wikipedia editors. “Where semi-protection has proven to be ineffective, administrators may use extended confirmed protection to combat disruption (such as vandalism, abusive sockpuppetry, edit wars, etc.) on any topic,” Wikipedia explained.

Mediaite will update if either Joe Pesci or Daniel Stern are impeached by the House of Representatives.

