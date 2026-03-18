We interrupt your morning for an urgent data alert: supporters of the Make America Great Again movement support making America great again. One hundred percent of them. Harry Enten has the details.

Enten, CNN’s chief data analyst, was brought on Wednesday morning to answer a specific question: is there a growing divide in MAGA world? It was a reasonable question. There have been prominent voices on the right publicly furious about Trump’s war with Iran, citing his promise of no new wars. Tucker Carlson has broken publicly with the administration. The segment had an actual story to chase.

Enten waved it off before the data even appeared. “Tucker Carlson be darned,” he said, and pivoted to the number he wanted to talk about instead.

That number: MAGA Republicans approve of Donald Trump at 100 percent. Zero disapprove. “You don’t have to be a mathematical genius to know you can’t go higher than 100%,” Enten said. “He is the 1972 Miami Dolphins,” breathlessly referencing the only NFL team to go an entire season undefeated and win the Super Bowl.

The thing is, he is right that you don’t need to be a mathematical genius, but for all the wrong reasons. You only need to be able to read a label to come up with his really basic, not-so-newsy conclusion.

You see, MAGA is, by definition, the pro-Trump faction of the Republican Party. Polling MAGA on Trump approval doesn’t produce a finding. It produces a tautology — a conclusion that was never in doubt because it’s built into the premise.

Think of it as polling Catholics on whether they believe in God. Or Cubs fans on whether they love the Cubs. Or asking people who just joined a Trump fan club how they feel about Trump. The answer is baked in before the first call is dialed.

Enten confirmed the circularity on air without appearing to notice — when pressed on Republicans who disapprove of Trump, he explained they “are not members of the Make America Great Again movement.” Correct. The category excludes dissenters by design. CNN then packaged the absence of dissenters as the news.

Here’s what the poll actually shows, if you read past the chyron. The NBC survey — conducted by Hart Research and Public Opinion Strategies, 1,000 registered voters, margin of error plus or minus 3.1 points — found that just 30 percent of registered voters identify as MAGA supporters at all. Carve out the Republicans within that 30 percent and you’re probably working with somewhere around 200 people. That’s the sample behind the “100 percent.” The actual margin of error for that subgroup is far wider than anything viewers heard.

The trend line is worse. Enten told viewers that MAGA identification was 28 percent in November 2024 and is now 30 percent — “if anything slightly higher.” What he didn’t mention: the same poll series shows MAGA identification peaked at 36 percent in March 2025. It’s now 30. That’s a six-point drop in a year. He had that number. He chose the other one. That’s not an oversight. That’s a framing decision.

CNN, reached for comment, declined to address questions about subgroup sample size and margin of error, and defended the November 2024 comparison point as the relevant baseline given the post-election context.

There’s a real story in this poll if you want one. On Iran, 52 percent of registered voters say the U.S. should not have taken military action, against 41 percent who say it should. That’s a majority against the war. The data also shows the fracture Enten was ostensibly brought on to examine — non-MAGA Republicans approve of military action in Iran at just 54 percent, against 90 percent among MAGA Republicans. That’s a real split inside the GOP. Complicated. Requires context. Doesn’t end with a perfect score.

So CNN led with the tautology instead. The segment closed with anchor and analyst finishing each other’s sentences. “MAGA has the floor,” Sara Sidner said. “MAGA has the floor, 100%,” Enten confirmed. It had the cadence of a bit, not a briefing.

To be fair, there’s a version of Harry Enten worth defending. He’s theatrical, contrarian, willing to be over the top in a landscape full of analysts who sand every edge off every finding. It works. Conservative media shares him. He generates headlines. The iconoclast act is a real act.

But performances have audiences. CNN is under new ownership and has been openly repositioning toward viewers the old network ignored — a project that rewards exactly the kind of data-laundered MAGA validation Enten delivered Wednesday morning. When the math is this shaky and the framing is this convenient, the theatrical confidence stops looking like a signature and starts looking like an audition. The incentives aren’t hidden. They’re on the screen.

You don’t need to be a mathematical genius to read what’s happening here. You just need to read the label.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.

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